Soon, Frederick County Public Schools high school athletes will not only be able to resume voluntary workouts, but they also can begin utilizing some equipment to participate in skill-based, non-contact practices during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
Those details and others, including designated voluntary practice seasons for fall, spring and winter sports, were released by the FCPS COVID-19 Return to Play Committee on Tuesday.
Fall, spring and winter sports will each have their own season for voluntary conditioning and skill-based practices during the first semester.
The fall sports practice season begins Aug. 31 and ends Sept. 23. Online athletic registration for the fall practice season will open on Aug. 19.
The spring sports practice season begins Sept. 28 and ends Oct. 21. Online athletic registration for the spring practice season will open on Sept. 16.
The winter sports practice season goes from Oct. 26 to Nov. 18. Online athletic registration for the winter practice season will open on Oct. 14.
All conditioning and small group skill-based practices are voluntary, open to all high school students and will not factor into second semester team selection, according the FCPS release. Some equipment — such as bats and balls for baseball — can be used in the practices, but no contact, scrimmages or game play of any kind will be allowed, according to FCPS supervisor of athletics Kevin Kendro.
Activities will be held outside and will be conducted in pods of 10 to 15 students while taking into consideration all COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Aside from online athletic registration, students must turn in hard copies of an updated (April 1, 2020 or after) sports physical and the FCPS COVID-19 Parent-Student-Athlete Participation Acknowledgement Statement form to the coach or school’s certified athletic trainer on the first day of conditioning and skill-based practice season. There is no athletic participation fee for these first semester activities.
Interested students and parents should contact a school’s head coach or athletic director after Aug. 24 and prior to the start of the first semester conditioning and skill-based practice season to confirm their team’s specific practice dates and times.
