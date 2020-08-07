Frederick County Public Schools high school teams will be able to resume participating in voluntary workouts.
The outdoor workouts stopped after the Frederick County board of education postponed fall and winter sports until 2021 on July 29 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Frederick County supervisor of athletics Kevin Kendro said the workouts could continue based on a decision the board made on Wednesday.
An FCPS Find Out First email about Wednesday’s board meeting states, “FCPS may hold in-person small-group athletic and marching band activities as long as pandemic-related health and safety guidelines are followed.”
It has yet to be decided when the workouts can resume.
“Our Return to Play committee will be meeting, and then we will make a recommendation to leadership,” Kendro said. “And then we start our activities in a safe manner.
“We’re excited for our student athletes and our coaches, that they get to resume these activities and see their students,” Kendro said. “It’s not just a physical thing, it’s also social benefits as well. And these activities will be held as they were previously, outside in small groups in a safe manner.”
The workouts, which began on July 20, weren’t practices. They were conditioning activities, where athletes could run and do drills. Athletes were divided into pods of 15 people or less, and they were never allowed to work out with anyone in a different pod whenever they attended sessions.
Thomas Johnson athletic director Mike Chavez welcomed the news that workouts could restart.
“It’s good for everybody involved,” he said. “We were taking the most precautions we could, as far as safety and pods. It was running pretty smooth, so I’m glad that we’re going to have an opportunity to restart them.”
