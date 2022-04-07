Linganore Middletown Lacrosse
Linganore’s Dylan Kossoy (13) shoots the ball against Middletown at Linganore High School on Thursday. The Lancers defeated the Knights 9-8 in overtime.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Linganore boys lacrosse put itself in a bad position.

Having already blown a big lead and now in a tie game, the Lancers took consecutive penalties with 17 seconds left in regulation, sending Middletown up two men. The Knights held for overtime, where they took the ball with a 6-on-4 offensive advantage.

But Linganore clamped down. No shots got through, and the two sides evened up their manpower. Then, a few minutes later, the Lancers’ offense rewarded their defense with the winner.

Cole Stansbury took the inbound pass from behind the net, wrapped in front and scored, lifting Linganore to a wild 9-8 home win that kept it undefeated.

“Feels a little lucky, right?” Stansbury said. “It’s crazy.”

It may have been fortunate against a potent Middletown squad that entered Thursday with the most goals in the county.

The Lancers had built a five-goal lead entering halftime and knew the Knights would have a comeback in them.

“No matter what, Middletown always comes and plays tough. There’s never quit in them,” Linganore coach Rich Thompson said. “We actually had a discussion about that before the game that we can’t let up. And it felt like we kind of did there in the second half. And it almost bit us in our rump.”

That let-up let the Knights (4-2) chip away, beginning with Judd Boniface’s strike four minutes into the third quarter, his second tally of the game. He then got the hat trick over two minutes later, potting a shot off a nice spin move.

And suddenly, Middletown had more of the possession. Linganore’s offense kept misfiring on pass after pass, leading to few shots testing Knights goalie Gavin Vierling. And when he was under duress — albeit infrequently — he came up big.

That translated into an energized Middletown squad. Jackson Bennett scored with a man up. Jacob Brandenburg wired one past Lancers keeper Jackson Curtis.

As the fourth quarter dawned and the whoops from the bench got louder, Brandenburg tied the game at 7-7. Three minutes later and two men up, Broden Moran spun out his defender and found the back of the net to make it 8-7 Knights.

“In years past, Middletown would have caved and we would’ve lost the game at halftime. These kids fought back, gave it their all and never gave up,” Knights coach JM Sienkowski said. “I got nothing bad to say.”

That ended a stretch of six unanswered goals, a push that matched Linganore’s six straight markers from the end of the first quarter into halftime that gave it a 7-2 advantage.

But all of that was erased, and the Lancers (5-0) had to play catch-up.

It didn’t take long for them to snap back into focus, as Cody Griffis knotted the game with a long-range strike just over a minute after Moran’s go-ahead tally.

Then, it settled into a defensive stalemate. Middletown would force a turnover as Linganore kept throwing away passes, only to be stymied on the other end by Curtis and the Lancers’ defense.

With 17 seconds to go in regulation, Linganore was whistled for those pair of penalties, setting up the decisive stretch. The Lancers forced passes to the outside, and eventually drew a foul that forced a turnover.

And with 23 seconds left in overtime, Stansbury came through.

“Bad idea to put ourselves in that situation, but it’s a good ego boost that we still got out of it with a win, especially for our defense,” he said.

NOTES: Kyle Gardner had a first-half hat trick for Linganore. Griffis had two goals and an assist. Dylan Kossoy scored twice. Sean Mullineaux had a goal and an assist. Curtis made eight saves. Eli Etzler won 14 faceoffs and picked up nine ground balls. … In addition to his two goals, Brandenburg had a pair of assists for Middletown. Moran scored twice.

