Urbana Softball Championship
Buy Now

Urbana left fielder Kaelynn Burge, left, reacts after catching a fly ball to make the last out of the Class 4A state championship game Saturday at University of Maryland softball stadium. At right is center fielder Cameryn Burley. 

 Staff photo by Bill Green

COLLEGE PARK — When Urbana softball coach Frank Husson first met this crop of Hawks seniors three years ago, he told them he expected them to win a state championship in their time at the school.

The group, led by Maryland commit Delaney Reefe, was far too talented and cohesive a unit to not come home with some hardware. Though they fell short in their first two playoff runs, the third and final fulfilled Husson’s declaration.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription