COLLEGE PARK — When Urbana softball coach Frank Husson first met this crop of Hawks seniors three years ago, he told them he expected them to win a state championship in their time at the school.
The group, led by Maryland commit Delaney Reefe, was far too talented and cohesive a unit to not come home with some hardware. Though they fell short in their first two playoff runs, the third and final fulfilled Husson’s declaration.
Backed by a well-rounded offensive effort and Reefe’s strong pitching, Urbana beat Dulaney 8-2 Saturday at the University of Maryland Softball Complex in the Class 4A state title game. The Hawks claimed their second state championship and first since 2011.
“So proud of all these girls because of how far we’ve come together. This feels like a dream come true. Feels like a movie,” Reefe said.
The final out was made by junior left fielder Kaelynn Burge, who ranged to her left and snagged a flyball off the bat of the Lions’ Chloe Renaldo. It sparked two celebrations — one in the outfield and one with Reefe in the circle — before they merged into a jubilant flock of Hawks on the infield.
That snag also made Burge a rare double champion in one school year — as a setter, she helped Urbana win its first state volleyball title in the fall. She hadn’t played softball in more than a year due to a major shoulder injury but wanted to give it another go, partially because it would be her last time playing with best friend and senior catcher Maggie Hummer.
“And I ended up with a championship,” Burge said.
Burge had a hand in that offensively, too, knocking a two-out RBI single in the fourth that snapped the Hawks out of a mini-funk at the plate following a three-run first. Reefe followed with an RBI single, before Delainey Quartucci, Charlotte Wilson and Cici Bullock each drove in a run with a single in the next two innings for insurance.
Bullock got Urbana going with a booming two-run double in the first, before Hummer tripled her in.
“I kinda just looked at [their pitcher’s] hand because she was exposing all of her pitches … and attacking what pitch she was gonna throw,” Bullock said.
It meant the Hawks blasted 15 hits, more than enough to back up Reefe as she fooled Dulaney’s hitters most of the afternoon. She scattered four hits and struck out 11.
Reefe played her final game in an Urbana uniform coincidentally on the field where she will continue her softball career. But it will be her only time on that field as a pitcher, as she will be catching for the Terps.
“My college coach told me once, ‘You better hope you get to the state championship because that’s the only time you’re going to be pitching on my field,’” Reefe recalled. “I said, ‘All right, I’ll do it I guess.’ And I made it happen.”
Her outstanding campaign was a primary reason for the Hawks’ success, especially their recovery from losses in the season’s first two games. But Urbana never had any doubt in its talent and dropped just one contest the rest of the way, rounding into top form in all facets of the game.
The Hawks (20-3) got key contributions from each of their 14 players, especially as they tried to find the right combination in the middle of the season. Each of those players got on the field in some capacity Saturday, something Husson said he felt was important.
“It’s very special for these 16 young ladies [including managers],” Husson said. “I wanted to try and make sure I got all of these players in the ballgame so they could say that not only they won a state championship, but that they played in a state championship game.”
The team also completed its goal to honor assistant coach Jeremy Magers, who unexpectedly died in January. Urbana dedicated its season in his memory and took a photo with the championship trophy in front of a banner honoring Magers.
“We were on a mission, and today, they fulfilled that mission. This one was for Jeremy,” Husson said.
The postgame celebration carried that extra weight, and the Hawks made sure they went out on top.
This championship is something Husson expected of this group three years ago. And though the journey to get there hit some speed bumps, Urbana finally fulfilled his proclamation by taming the Lions (16-6).
“It kinda didn’t even hit me at first. But then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a state champion,’” Hummer said. “It’s so sweet. I’m so proud of everybody.”
