By the time it was over, the leading rusher in Frederick County had orange tape around his left ankle and was wearing a plaid flannel coat over his uniform jersey as a sideline bystander.
His replacement twice had to have his shoulder put back in place after it was popped out by jarring hits. He said he felt sore “all over” afterward.
Several other players from both teams absorbed big hits and were slow to get up, and the list of those with nicks and bruises was long.
In a Class 3A state football semifinal that felt more like a 12-round heavyweight prize fight, or as Linganore defensive star Chase Schultz put it, “a five-round championship UFC fight,” the Lancers won the physical war of attrition with Frederick, 23-14, Friday to achieve the remarkable feat of reaching the state final for the fourth consecutive fall season.
Already the Frederick County football leader for most state titles, Linganore (12-0) will take aim at a seventh championship at 7 p.m. next Saturday against Northern-Calvert (11-1) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“I am just happy,” senior running back Josh Little said with a tear-stained face. “Our team did what it was supposed to do.”
Last week, Little caught some flak after fumbling the ball away in the Lancers’ rout of City College in the state quarterfinals.
This week, he was pressed into the role of featured running back after sophomore Ethan Arneson left the game with eight minutes to play in the second quarter with what was later described by Linganore coach Rick Conner as a sprained left ankle.
Arneson has rushed for more than 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns on close to 300 carries this season. He was off to a promising start in this game before the injury derailed him after 81 yards on 12 carries.
His status for the state final is unclear, but Conner indicated that he would likely be able to play.
In his place, Little performed magnificently while dealing with his shoulder issues. He rushed for 236 yards on 35 carries, including the game-sealing 10-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes and 3 seconds to play.
“Josh Little played his heart out tonight, and I respect that man with everything I’ve got because he was playing through pain,” Schultz said.
Not many teams were able to stand up to Frederick (10-3) physically over the course of the season. The Cadets pounded Franklin in the second half of a state quarterfinal last week with their offensive line and running game.
But Linganore managed to do it twice, holding a high-powered Frederick offense that was averaging 41 points per game to 14 in each of their two meetings this season.
The Lancers won the physical battle both times. They forced a safety in this latest battle by generating pressure on the quarterback and prompting a holding call in the end zone.
They also kept Frederick in long-yardage situations throughout most of the second half.
The Cadets did get a pair of rushing touchdowns from dynamic sophomore running back Tae Anderson, who finished with 166 yards on 21 carries.
“My hat’s off to them,” Conner said of Frederick. “They are really good. They are coached well. They have some outstanding players. For our guys to hang in there with them and weather the storm and come back in the second half was just an outstanding effort.”
Frederick turned the fortunes of its football program around dramatically this season, reaching its first state semifinal since 1985.
“They set up a whole new culture for this community,” Cadets coach Kevin Pirri said of his players. “They started this Big-Fred transition from little, poor old Frederick to Big Fred. Every bit of success that we have is because of them.”
