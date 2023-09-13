Seeking to impose its will on opponents, the Oakdale girls soccer team is trying to strike quickly this season.
But it hasn’t been easy due to circumstances almost entirely outside of the Bears’ control.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Seeking to impose its will on opponents, the Oakdale girls soccer team is trying to strike quickly this season.
But it hasn’t been easy due to circumstances almost entirely outside of the Bears’ control.
They have already had three games postponed due to weather-related issues, including heat.
Tuesday’s 1-0 home win over Urbana was the first game they had played in almost two weeks.
When they have been able to take the field, they have looked every bit like the team that has reached the Class 3A state semifinals in each of the last two seasons, suffocating opponents with their trademark defense and looking, perhaps, a bit more dangerous on offense than recent seasons.
Oakdale (2-0-1) needed all of 10 minutes to jump on the board Wednesday when junior midfielder Caroline Atwill sent a pass across the box to sophomore striker Brooke Clagett, who collected herself on the ball before finishing the chance.
That followed their previous game against Walt Whitman on Sept. 2 when Clagett scored early in both halves for a 2-0 win. She has all three of the goals so far this season for the Bears, who have yet to be scored upon.
“We want to make sure when we come out to face teams that we are showing them who we are and the style of play that we have,” Oakdale coach Annie Schwarzenberg said. “Then, the other thing is it sets a good tone for the rest of the half. My challenge to them is can we play the whole half with that same energy that we started with.”
The Bears set a high bar last season, setting a Frederick County Public Schools girls soccer record for shutouts in a season with 16, including 14 in a row from Sept. 14 until Nov. 12 when they lost for the second season in a row by a 1-0 score to Mount Hebron in the state semifinals.
It was Oakdale’s only loss in a 15-1-3 season.
“We just want to make it past Mount Hebron this season,” Clagett said.
While defense remains the bedrock of Oakdale’s success, the Bears look pretty dangerous offensively, too, with Clagett, Atwill, senior Hannah Andree and junior Ryleigh Alcala, among others, dictating the action and dominating possession.
Urbana kept five defenders back for most of the game, Hawks coach Keith Bauer said. And when the Hawks pushed a player forward in the final 15 minutes in search of the tying goal, it was Oakdale that saw its scoring chances multiply.
“They are very good,” Bauer said of the Bears. “They move the ball around very well. They are very smart with their movements.”
The Hawks are dealing with some injuries and are off to an uncharacteristic 1-3-1 start.
They had a good chance near the start and close to the finish against Oakdale, but couldn’t find a way to cash in.
“We are going to be tough to score on,” Bauer said. “We are going to scratch and claw in every game. I don’t think there are going to be many blowouts either way. I think it’s going to be tight, and if we can put one in here and one there, we’ll see.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
As he helps usher in a new era for Frederick County athletics, Tuscarora High School girls flag football co-coach Mike O'Brien is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.
With the high school football season starting this week, Oakdale High football coach Kurt Stein is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast
With a week to go before the Sept. 1 season opener at Rock Ridge, Virginia, Brunswick High football coach Jerry Smith is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.