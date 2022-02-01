BRUNSWICK — Officially, Tuesday’s Catoctin vs. Brunswick boys basketball game was a rematch.
But that wasn’t exactly the case for Cougars like sophomore guard Matt Offutt.
When Catoctin lost a home game to the Railroaders on Dec. 20, Offutt was one of several Cougars sidelined with an injury, thanks to a broken ankle he suffered playing soccer.
In fact, Offutt was playing his first game of the season on Tuesday, and the return of difference-makers like him over the past month helped the visiting Cougars avenge their early season loss to the Railroaders with a hard-fought 70-62 win.
This was Catoctin’s second win of the season, and the first one, against Boonsboro on Jan. 19, came when injured players began trickling back into the lineup.
Aside from Offutt, Catoctin had to play the early portion of its schedule without Dylan Nicholson, Colin Toms and Brendan Ott, who were out with injuries. Even shooter Logan Williams missed some games.
All of those players made significant contributions on Tuesday, helping the Cougars take a double-digit lead and fend off Brunswick’s comeback bid down the stretch.
Nicholson had a game-high 18 points along with 12 rebounds and tough defense, Offutt had 13 points and five assists, Logan Williams hit three 3-pointers, Ott had four assists, and Toms teamed up with Nicholson, Dalton Williams and Gavin Watkins to give the Cougars a tough presence in the paint.
“Big difference-makers tonight, having all of them back,” Cougars coach Brian Burdette said.
The latest mended returnee was Offutt.
“It hurt me to watch my team play without me,” he said. “I want to be out there.”
Offutt envisions himself as a facilitator, and Catoctin’s student section chanted “You cannot guard him” when Offutt was dribbling by a defender with a little less than 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter. Offutt than hit a driving layup while getting fouled, and he completed the three-point play to give the Cougars a 49-33 lead.
“He sees the floor better than anyone on the court,” Nicholson said. “If there’s an open man, Matt’s going to see you, and he’s going to get you an open look, so he definitely helps a lot.”
Catoctin planned to ease Offutt back into the lineup on Tuesday. He didn’t even start. Also, Catoctin planned to limit his playing time to between eight and 10 minutes, but circumstances dictated otherwise.
“Brendan Ott got into foul trouble in the fourth quarter, with seven minutes [left], I had to bring him in,” Burdette said. “He took himself out, got a little twist, stepped on somebody’s foot over there in the corner. Hopefully that gray cloud has not come back over my head and I’ve got to deal with more of these injuries and I can start seeing what my team’s about.”
After losing to the Railroaders 53-38 in December, the Cougars led by as many as 16 on Tuesday.
While the Cougars can strike from the beyond the arc with Logan Willliams, they spent a good portion of the game attacking inside the paint. And on both ends of the floor, the Cougars did a solid job of rebounding.
“We’re real physical, we’re a gritty group,” Burdette said. “And Colin Toms and Dalton Williams and Dylan Nicholson and Gavin really use their strength down there underneath, and you could see that on display tonight.”
Reserve Caleb Schullenbarger helped the Railroaders storm back into the game, though, getting 10 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Caleb Shullenbarger gave us a good spark off the bench with 16 points,” said Brunswick coach Larry Brown, who also praised his team’s defense. “Getting out in transition and finishing, that’s what got us back in the game. We kept attacking offensively and got them in foul trouble.”
Shullenbarger’s fast-break layup cut Catoctin’s lead to 65-60 with 1:43 left, but Nicholson countered with a layup to help the Cougars hold on.
Shullenbarger had three steals for Brunswick (1-12). Bryton Schnur had 13 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Cornett had 13 points and four assists. Ethan Genos had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Catoctin won the JV game 47-46. Robert Ruch led the Cougars with 22 points, and Haydn Matthews scored 10. Ethan Houck had 16 points for the Railroaders, and Jackson Dudley had 14 points.
