BRUNSWICK — Week 1 could politely be described as chaotic for the Brunswick High football team.
At one point leading into that season opener at South Carroll, the Railroaders had just 18 available players due to injury and illness. Coach Jerry Smith was wondering if they’d even be able to play the game against last season’s Class 2A-1A state runner-up.
On top of that, offensive line coach Rich Parry, a play-caller in previous seasons, was recovering from back surgery, and his status for that game was up in the air. Offensive coordinator Matt Kinard had just welcomed his first child into the world on the Monday leading into the game. So, he was unavailable.
To top it all off, when Brunswick’s bus pulled up at South Carroll for the game on Sept. 2, the team realized that it had left its stash of footballs behind, forcing the red-faced Railroaders to borrow some from the Cavaliers so they could warm up.
“I wish we could take Week 1 out of the equation,” Smith said this week, as Brunswick (3-1) prepared to host winless Clear Spring in its annual homecoming game. “It was just bad, bad, bad.”
However, out of the chaos came a novel concept that completely changed the trajectory of Brunswick’s season and has the Railroaders’ offense firing on all cylinders at the moment.
In the coaches’ meeting immediately following the 35-0 loss to South Carroll, Smith asked his staff, “What do we need to do for these guys to be successful?”
It was then that Parry, who was able to attend the game, suggested that Brunswick tear up most of its playbook and rely on a handful of plays the team could run really well.
“We had so many people out of the lineup that we needed to be able to rely on everybody,” Smith said. “So, we said let’s scale it down so everybody, so every player from top to bottom knew inside and out these four base plays.”
Brunswick’s running plays, which number around 15 to 20, according to Smith, were chopped down to a quarter of that amount. The pass offense was scaled down dramatically, too.
At practice that Monday, the team ran the same play over and over again. Then, they would move onto the next play and do the same thing.
“It helped with the line and showed everybody where they were supposed to block,” said Ben Wells, a junior running back who has emerged as a force for the offense this season, rushing for 651 yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries so far.
Smith said he felt Brunswick was going to have to pass with sophomore Ethan Houck, a second-year varsity starter at quarterback, to set up its running game.
But, thus far, Smith feels the Railroaders are running with Wells to set up their passing game.
On the scaled-down playbook, Wells continued, “It slowed everything down and allowed us to focus on one play at a time, allowing us to basically perfect what we were doing wrong.”
The results ever since that Week 1 fiasco for Brunswick have been attention-grabbing.
The Railroaders scored 42 points the following week in a road win over Thomas Johnson. Then, they put up 27 in a home win over Boonsboro, a team that had given them fits in the past.
Last week, the Railroaders might have hit peak proficiency in a 61-34 road win at Rock Ridge (Virginia), marking the most points they have scored in a game since October 2005.
Brunswick scored touchdowns on all nine of its possessions. Smith said that has never happened before for one of his teams.
“I think we have been working our stuff,” Houck said. “Our run game has been really working. Our line has been doing great. With our running game succeeding, that’s what other teams feel they’ve got to focus on. It’s helping to open up our passing game.”
So far, Houck has completed 34 of 58 passes for 445 yards and nine touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception.
Gradually, the playbook is coming back together. By the end of the season, Smith hopes to be running most of it again.
For now, he will add a play here or a wrinkle there in practice and see how it pans out.
Smith said it was necessary to do that because his players were becoming so good at running some of the base plays that parts of practice were becoming boring.
This is his first season calling plays at Brunswick. It’s not a job that he necessarily wanted. But, with all the uncertainty on his coaching staff in terms of availability, it was one he felt he had to take.
“It’s like a cook. I am thinking I need to have all of these different spices, and my staff was like, ‘No, you need to be a line-order cook,’” Smith said.
Parry convincing him to tear up the playbook was a big part of this.
“It’s salt and pepper. That’s it,” Smith said. “Meat and potatoes.”
