SILVER SPRING — It was a foreign sight at the end of the night for Frederick High’s boys basketball team, the scoreboard showing a lower score for the Cadets than their opponents.
Frederick had not been in this position all year, its perfect record now blemished by a season-ending 53-50 loss to Damascus in Tuesday’s Class 3A state semifinal at Montgomery Blair High.
“They’re really quality kids both on and off the court, and it’s tough in moments like this,” Cadets coach Emonte Hill Sr. said. “There’s no other locker room in the country I’d rather be in right now, even after this loss.”
But completing an unbeaten season is a monumental feat, and getting over the final two hurdles would have been a tremendous effort for Frederick.
The Swarmin’ Hornets were one of the state’s top teams all season, also holding a spotless record until two narrow slip-ups at the very end of the regular season. Their size and aggression on defense threw off the Cadets, who normally operate their versatile and explosive offense at a rapid pace.
Damascus (25-2) forced Frederick to slow down, and as a result, its looks were not nearly as clean, and the second chances were few.
“They tried to keep us off balance with the zone, the man, the matchup, but we talked about it coming into the game, when you can’t find the basket, you have days like that,” Hill said. “I knew we weren’t going to quit, and they didn’t. Just came up a few points short.”
The Cadets stormed back from 10 points down in the final 2 minutes 37 seconds, having a chance to tie the game in the last 30 seconds. Junior guard Elwyne Wordlaw, so clutch all season, took the ball and crashed to the hoop, letting a layup roll off his fingers as he tried to draw a foul.
But the ball didn’t fall, and the Hornets never touched him, instead grabbing the rebound and icing the contest with free throws of their own.
“At halftime, we came in the locker room and said our goal was, score, stop, score five times in a row,” Wordlaw said. “And down the stretch we started getting stops and scoring, but it wasn’t enough.”
Frederick (26-1) trailed the entire second half, including by as many as 13 late in the third quarter, making any comeback bid less likely as time wound down.
Damascus wasn’t particularly hot shooting, but its methodical 17-3 run across the end of the first half and start of the second turned a seven-point Cadets edge into a seven-point Hornets lead that held.
They were getting numerous second chances and frequently converted those into points. And when Frederick had a response, Damascus would often come right down the floor and match it with a transition bucket.
Senior guard Peter Mangan led the Hornets with 18 points, 14 of which came in the second half, including all three of his triples. Senior guard Joey Lutz, sporting a chin bandage after hitting the ground hard early in the second quarter, complemented Mangan with 11 points.
Wordlaw came alive late to pace the Cadets with 17 points and a trio of 3s, while junior forward David Dorsey added 16 points.
Frederick ultimately came up short of its goal, a state title and a perfect season. The team was left on the court at Blair, staring at the scoreboard, the unfamiliar feeling of being on the losing end of a game.
Most of the squad is slated to return next season, and the sting of this defeat will linger. But it will fuel the Cadets in the coming months.
“I’m proud of every single one of my guys. We worked hard the entire season. We did stuff no Frederick team has done in over 40 years,” Wordlaw said. “Next year, we’re coming back with even more fire, even more motivation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.