6:30 p.m.
n Hammond (1-7) at Middletown (7-2): The Knights will play their first playoff game since winning the Class 2A state title in 2019, which marked the last time there was high school playoff football in Maryland. They enter the postseason on a bit of a hot streak after three consecutive blowout wins over Brunswick, Catoctin and Walkersville. They take on a Hammond team that is on the opposite end of the spectrum at the moment, having lost six in a row entering this Class 2A West quarterfinal. The winner of this game will take on the winner of another quarterfinal between second-seeded Glenelg and seventh-seeded Century.
n Oakdale (5-4) at Rockville (6-3): The Bears, by their own coach’s admission, have been a bit of a Jekyll-and-Hyde team this season. They have the talent to beat just about anyone, but have also shown enough weaknesses to spell their doom on any given week, as well. They are certainly battle-tested as they enter the playoffs, having taken on the toughest schedule in Frederick County this season. The question is how will they perform against a Rockville team that enters this Class 3A West quarterfinal with three consecutive losses. The winner of this game will take on top-seeded and unbeaten Linganore, which has a first-round bye this week.
n North Hagerstown (1-7) at Frederick (7-2): The Cadets are seeking their first playoff win since 2004, which also happened to be the last time they were seeded this highly entering the playoffs. They are the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A West playoffs behind Linganore and will be heavily favored to beat a North Hagerstown team that has lost seven in a row since a season-opening 19-6 win over Thomas Johnson on Sept. 3. Last week, Frederick rolled to a 49-0 victory over TJ. Junior receiver Travon Neal broke the school record for receiving yards in a season in that game. On a glistening résumé, he now has 43 catches this season for 843 yards and 12 touchdowns. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the other 3A West quarterfinal between third-seeded Damascus and South Hagerstown.
n St. Michael the Archangel (6-2) at SJCP (3-6): The Vikings are hoping to shake off last week’s 52-0 loss at Mount Carmel and close their season with a win.
n MSD (6-2) vs. Virginia Spartans: The Orioles’ game against SEED School was canceled because SEED did not have enough players, according to MSD athletic director Andy Bonheyo. Instead, MSD is headed to Roanoke to face the Spartans in a late change.
7 p.m.
n Tuscarora (1-8) at Urbana (3-6): Tuscarora is looking for the first playoff win in the history of the program, while Urbana seeks its first postseason win since 2013. These teams have met in the first round of the playoffs before. In the heavy rain in November 2008, Urbana found a patch of green grass that was just big enough on a very muddy field to kick the game-winning field goal in overtime for a 3-0 home win. Field conditions on the recently installed turf field at Urbana won’t be an issue this time, regardless of the weather. When these teams met on that field two weeks ago, Urbana cruised to a 38-7 victory. The winner of this Class 4A-3A West quarterfinal will play the winner of the other quarterfinal between second-seeded Mount Hebron and seventh-seeded Thomas Johnson in the next round.
n Catoctin (1-8) at Brunswick (5-4): The Cougars will play their first playoff game since winning the Class 1A state championship in 2019, and they come into the postseason riding some fresh momentum to boot. Just last Saturday, they earned their first win over the season with a 14-8 home win over Brunswick, marking their ninth win in their last 10 games against the Railroaders. Connor Crum passed for a pair of touchdowns to propel Catoctin, including the go-ahead score of 52 yards to Brendan Ott in the fourth quarter. The Railroaders, meanwhile, are trying to regain their balance as they seek immediate revenge in this game. At one point, they were one of the hottest teams in the county, having won five in a row. Now, they come into this home 1A North playoff matchup having lost three in a row to Middletown, Walkersville and Catoctin. The winner of this game will face the winner of the other 1A North quarterfinal between third-seeded Pikesville and sixth-seeded Loch Raven.
n Thomas Johnson (1-8) at Mount Hebron (4-5): The Patriots are back in the postseason for the first time since playing in the Class 3A championship game in 2011, trying to shake off a six-game losing streak in the process. Their lone win this season was a 27-20 victory at Catoctin on Sept. 17. TJ is playing in the Class 4A-3A West, a new region that was formed when the playoffs expanded to let all teams participate due to COVID-19 protocols. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the quarterfinal between third-seeded Urbana and sixth-seeded Tuscarora. Second-seeded Mount Hebron, on the other hand, has dropped three of its past four games.
n Poolesville (5-4) at Walkersville (6-3): The Lions are licking their wounds as they enter the playoffs. Not only were they beaten soundly (37-0) by chief rival Middletown last week in the regular-season finale, but starting quarterback Gavin Hughes was injured in that game, forcing their top receiving threat, Jeremiah Franklin, to move under center. They will try and pick up the pieces against a Poolesville team that is coming off a 37-27 loss at Manchester Valley. The winner of this Class 2A West quarterfinal game advances to face top-seeded Oakland Mills (8-1), which has a bye this week.
— Greg Swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.