What led you to the sport of wrestling?
I always found it as a sport that i would like, and, to be honest, I think the difficulty and intense competition is what drove me towards it.
How would you describe your overall season?
There is no other way that I would describe this season besides incredible. The coaches are the most encouraging and dedicated people I’ve met, and my team is filled with the sweetest people I’ve ever met. It was definitely hard at first. But, as the season progressed, I got better, and my love for the sport grew tremendously.
What were your emotions like wrestling in the state final?
When wrestling in the state final, I thought that I was ready to win that state bracket. I went out and put everything I had on that mat, and that’s what matters.
What was the biggest thing you learned over the course of the season?
The biggest thing that I learned over this season was to never give up and that progress is so much better than perfection.
What are you looking forward to the most for the next wrestling season?
Aside from reuniting with my wrestling family, I am most excited for getting a second chance at winning in the state finals.
