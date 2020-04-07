Carter Holsinger has been wearing out the 6-year-old trampoline in his Monrovia backyard.
That is what happens when an elite prep pole vaulter has nowhere to go to practice his intricate specialty, which includes a fly phase where he must contort and control his body, partially upside-down, in mid-air. He has to use whatever he can.
And it reached the point last Friday where Holsinger, a Linganore senior, had to take more steps to ensure he was being safe during this pandemic-inspired quarantine brought on by COVID-19.
“I ordered new springs today,” he said last week, talking about a trampoline he acquired as a sixth-grader by beating his father, Robert, in a driveway race.
All of this is very in line with who Holsinger is. He is bright and detail-oriented. He is a former youth gymnast who had enough speed to outsprint his father and cause his football coach to issue a teamwide challenge: Beat Holsinger in a race, get free ice cream.
In two years, Holsinger said, “No one ever beat me.”
He is a dedicated student of his event who refuses to let a near lockdown situation prevent him from keeping his muscle memory as sharp as possible given the circumstances.
So he practices with a sawed off pole — called a “stubby” — mimicking what he’d be doing on the runway with his normal pole to maintain his timing and rhythm. Then, he hops on his trampoline for additional work. He’s been doing this for about an hour-and-a-half every day over the past few weeks.
“You can’t really pole vault in your backyard right now, so I’ve been doing some simulation stuff, some drills you can do without the pole vault pit or the pole,” said Holsinger, who won the Class 3A indoor state title with a jump of 14 feet, 6 inches — despite a stress fracture in his ankle — on Feb. 18. “It’s definitely been very challenging.”
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Holsinger was about to enter his final outdoor track season with visions of big air. Sixteen feet, to be exact.
No Maryland high school pole vaulter has ever jumped that high, and he was on track to achieve a goal that had been planted in his mind as a green freshman.
“Everything was progressing in that route,” said David Bly, the vaulting coach at Linganore who has been watering that seed in Holsinger for four years. “As long as he stayed healthy, he would’ve been able to achieve it.”
But the coronavirus crisis slapped Holsinger with flight restrictions, so to speak. And it’s difficult to see them being lifted in time for him — or any other spring sports athletes around the state — to soar to glory.
“I’m kind of on edge about the season at this point if we go back,” he said.
It’s not like he needs to prove or earn anything else. His personal best leap is 15 feet 4 inches, set last spring in Hagerstown. He has won five state titles in the event. He will join the track program next year at Mount St. Mary’s, where he’ll have the majority of his tuition paid by scholarships, both academic and athletic.
But he’d love to go feet-first to put a cherry on top of a high school vaulting career that, for all intents and purposes, began the summer before his freshman year at the Naval Academy, where he attended a track camp. He was still just a sprinter then.
“I saw a pole vaulter do a flip on the mat,” Holsinger recalled, “and I thought, ‘That looks a lot more fun than sprinting right now.’”
What followed, he said, was a four-day “crash course” in the event — though it seemed like a natural fit from the start for a kid whose mother, Michele, caught him doing front flips on her bed when he was 4 years old and soon enrolled him at Skyview Gymnastics in Mount Airy.
By the time the spring of 2017 rolled around, Holsinger was ready to expedite an intensive pole vault courseload.
It just so happened that Bly, a 1997 South Carroll High grad, returned that season from California, where he’d coached pole vaulting at Torrey Pines High and the U.S. Olympic Training Center.
Holsinger made it known to Lancers head coach Bill Eckard that he wanted to vault. And when Bly got a hold of Holsinger, he couldn’t believe the prospect he’d landed in his first year away from the vaulting hotbed of San Diego.
“He’s one of those type of kids that comes along maybe once every 10-15 years,” said Bly, who lauded Holsinger’s ability to quickly learn the body mechanics of the event. “You don’t get many Carters.”
Bly refers to the pole vault as a dance or an art, and Holsinger was working toward his own masterpiece — as evidenced by him qualifying for indoor nationals in New York over the winter (a meet that was eventually canceled).
That’s not to say there haven’t been hiccups, not counting the current one due to this unplanned layoff. Bly said Holsinger’s biggest obstacles to greater heights are beyond anyone’s control: Cold temperatures, headwinds, lack of an indoor practice facility. Essentially, the problem is he lives in Maryland.
“Sometimes he doesn’t practice [vaulting] for two weeks, and then we have to go to a competition,” Bly said.
Last year, some of Holsinger’s progress hit a snag because, of all things, he was being too generous. He wanted to do whatever he could to help the Lancers compete for the county title, so he took up the 300 hurdles earlier in the season to score more team points.
“As a coach, I couldn’t ask for a better kid to represent the team,” said Eckard, adding that he could see Holsinger — who also does relays and other jumps — becoming a decathlete in college.
But the extra workload helped contribute to a bit of burnout for Holsinger, who nonetheless went on to win the 3A state pole vault title.
“Things just kind of fell apart toward the end of the year,” Holsinger said.
This year, though, Bly helped him transition to a longer pole (15 feet 7 inches) and extend his hand grip — two adjustments that pointed to a record jump early in the spring season. After all, Holsinger had been clearing 16 feet during indoor track practice.
“It’s been heartbreaking,” Bly said.
So Holsinger will continue with his backyard routine, knowing his résumé stacks up as one of the best but also hoping the runways re-open in time for him to take off a few more times as a Lancer.
“I wanted to be the first person in Maryland to jump 16. That would mean a tremendous amount,” he said. “It would’ve been a nice way to end it.”
