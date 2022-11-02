Catoctin High junior Charles Dougherty had already conditioned himself to the bad news.
Every year, he would dutifully show up and pick up his football pads. And, every year, his cardiologist would tell him nope. It was still too dangerous to play the sport.
Dougherty, who is very active and was already playing lacrosse and basketball, suffers from Shone’s syndrome, a rare congenital heart disease typically characterized by defects on the left side of the heart.
It is often detected in utero or in the first few days after birth, according to his mother, Carrie. Dougherty’s condition wasn’t detected until he was nine months old, and it required immediate open-heart surgery.
“His aorta was 80-percent closed. He had no pulses in his legs,” Carrie said. “Normally, with Shone’s babies, there’s a failure to thrive. They don’t eat. They are not very active. [Charles] was a very active little booger.”
On Oct. 15, 2019, just one day after his 14th birthday, Dougherty underwent another heart surgery to remove a membrane that had been building up over the course of his life in his aorta. This involved stopping his heart and lungs.
“We call it his born-again day,” Carrie said.
Almost two years after his born-again day, Dougherty was back in his cardiologist’s office for his annual checkup at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia. That’s when he received the news he had always wanted to hear.
With his mother silently waving no to the doctor behind her son’s back, Dougherty’s cardiologist informed him that, with the membrane removed, there was far less risk for him to play football. He saw no reason why Dougherty couldn’t play the sport.
“It was almost shock. I didn’t really know what to say,” said Dougherty, who was merely expecting to receive his annual dose of bad news. “It was just something I had been waiting to hear forever.”
Meanwhile, his mother was in tears.
“My anxiety was through the roof,” she said. “I don’t want to say he’s different. He’s not different. This was just one more season that I was going to have to sit through on pins and needles, praying that nothing happens to him.”
But ...
“He loves it,” she said. “It keeps him healthy. It makes him feel normal. I just kind of suck it up.”
So, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Michael, a member of Catoctin’s state championship team in 2019, Dougherty joined the school’s football team last season.
The learning curve for him was very steep considering he was basically brand new to the sport.
But now, nearly two years into the endeavor, he is Catoctin’s de facto “Swiss Army Knife,” filling in whatever role the team needs him in, though the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Dougherty primarily plays defensive end and strong safety.
Over the course of the season, Dougherty’s playing time has gradually increased for the Cougars, and he could play a significant role in Friday’s Class 1A North Regional playoff game at Brunswick.
“You would never know [about the medical condition],” Catoctin coach Mike Rich said. “He shows up to work every day. He never complains. He never once asks for a break. He wants to be his very best.”
Dougherty is always on heightened alert about how he is feeling. And trainers and medical personnel, even at road games, are generally made aware of his condition before the game starts.
There is always a risk that something could happen. But that has been the case for his entire life.
“I am not big into special attention,” said Dougherty, who is also playing on a replaced ACL in his left knee after initially tearing it playing lacrosse when he was 10. “There’s a lot of people I don’t ever really tell.
“I never wanted to sit out a drill because of [the heart condition] or sit out a game or just not get the same treatment. At the end of the day, it’s something I live with. But I don’t want that to change how everyone else treats me.
“At the same time, I want people to know, when you have something like this, it’s still possible to do things like this and live out your dreams, no matter what.”
Dougherty’s mother belongs to a Facebook group for parents of children with Shone’s syndrome.
“They are all on medication, feeding tubes. They are not able to play sports,” she said. “They have so many hurdles.”
Meanwhile, Dougherty is not on any medication, and he’s been able to play sports for most of his life, even with a major blockage in his heart that persists to this day.
“He’s a freak,” Carrie said. “He’s a freak of nature. We are very blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.