Senior Tyson Wilson is a big part of what Frederick is trying to do on its revamped offensive line.
The Cadets are tasked with replacing every starter from one of their most dominant units last season.
“We are not trying to mirror what they did last year,” said the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Wilson, who will likely be the team’s starting right guard. “We are just trying to do our own thing.”
Two years ago, Wilson was bored during the pandemic and needed an after-school activity. He turned to football.
He could have started most of last season if not for an injury. And now he will be counted on to hold down a prominent spot on a unit that many feel is critical to Frederick’s success this season.
The Cadets have not been known for being stout along the offensive and defensive lines in recent seasons.
Last season, they were dominant on both fronts and, not coincidentally, went 10-3 and found themselves in the state semifinals for the first time in 36 years.
Their ability to get back there — and beyond — could very well hinge on how well this new offensive line comes together and holds up under the duress of a season.
“If, really, our line can play adequately,” coach Kevin Pirri said, “then our skill guys can hopefully take over.”
Frederick is trying to find the right combination of players on the offensive front. Pirri said there are eight guys in the mix for the five positions, and they could be rotated and changed throughout the season.
Senior Donald Meyers (6-foot-5, 295 pounds), who received some playing time last season, is likely to be the left tackle. Sophomore Jacob Hayward (6-1, 275) could be the right guard or right tackle. Junior Sam Enriquez (6-3, 275) is in line to be the center, and junior Jesse Canellas (6-1, 245) will likely see some time at guard or center.
Other guys who could contribute up front are sophomore Brayden Masura (6-0, 230), senior Opanin Amponsa (6-3, 225), who is listed on the roster as a tight end, and junior Marquell Tull (6-0, 220).
“We are trying to find the best way they jell and how our quarterback and running backs jell with them,” Pirri said.
“We had such a holistic approach last year. We had so many kids that knew their lefts and rights, and they were best friends and playing at the hip for seven, eight years. Now we have guys that have experience and are playing well. We are just trying to see who works best next to who, who combos best with who, and then go from there.”
There are fewer questions along the defensive front with returning All-State performer Josh Hayward (5-9, 240), along with seniors Jamill Love (5-7, 300) and Jaeden Lee (6-2, 280).
Frederick hopes its play in the trenches sets the table for its abundance of experienced and talented skill-position players on offense.
Star receiver and defensive back Travon Neal is back for his senior season after setting school records for receptions (59) and receiving yards (1,088) last season, while scoring touchdowns in virtually every way possible.
Running back Tae Anderson was a revelation as a sophomore last season, as he piled up almost 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns while helping to set the tone for the Cadets’ physical style of play.
Then, there is senior quarterback Brian Mbuthia (6-3, 185), who will be running the offense for a second consecutive season. In his first season on the job, he completed better than 60 percent of his passes for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“Brian Mbuthia has grown a lot as a leader and as an individual and as a quarterback,” Pirri said. “Before, he wasn’t trusting in himself. He didn’t have that confidence. Now [after last season] he has confidence for days.”
Frederick doesn’t just want to be the best team in Frederick County. The Cadets have their sights firmly set on capturing their first state championship.
“It’s my senior year. I want to go get a championship,” Neal said. “That’s what I am looking forward to. I just want a championship.”
Factbox
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason appearances: 6. State championships: 0. Coach and record with team: Kevin Pirri, eighth season, 23-44. 2021 record: 10-3. Returning starters: 6 offense, 8 defense.
2021 review: The Cadets enjoyed one of their best seasons ever. They finished 10-3 and advanced to their first state semifinal since 1985. They lost there to eventual Class 3A runner-up Linganore, which handed them two of their three losses. Their other loss was to Middletown, a perennial power in Frederick County. It wasn’t just that the Cadets had a winning season. It was how they won, dominating teams on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. As a junior, Travon Neal established himself as one of the premiere playmakers in the county, and Tae Anderson emerged as one of the top running backs in the county as a sophomore. Of the nine games Frederick won on the field, the average margin of victory was 33 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.