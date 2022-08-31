URBANA — For much of last season, Urbana football just could not jell.
The young core couldn’t find any consistency, and one sloppy performance after another led to three regular-season wins and frustration. But when the Hawks faced rival Linganore, something began to click.
They pushed the undefeated Lancers, ultimately succumbing in a close defeat. Then in the playoffs, they thrashed Tuscarora and Mount Hebron before holding a fourth-quarter lead against unbeaten Dundalk that ultimately ended in a tight loss for the Hawks.
Urbana had begun to roll.
“They just had to grow up and learn that there’s a difference in speed between JV and varsity,” Hawks head coach Brad Wilson said. “Once these JV youngins got acclimated, we were playing great football.”
And with the vast majority of that team returning a year sharper and more experienced, they are prepared to move back up the Frederick County football echelon.
But that also came with a notable change.
Wilson brought in a new defensive staff, led by former Damascus assistant Gregg Frazier, hoping to solve some recurring woes.
It’s an added challenge for the team, but it doesn’t appear to be slowing their progress.
“It’s a brand new defense, so it’s definitely a learning curve, but I enjoy how much enthusiasm these defensive coaches are bringing and how quickly we’ve been picking up the defense,” senior lineman AJ Corso said.
They’ve brought a new sense of energy to that side of the ball, installing coverages and blitz packages as Urbana looks to be more physical and aggressive than in years past.
It’s translated to practice, too.
“The biggest thing I’ve noticed has been the pace of practice. It’s sped up, picked up from last year,” senior linebacker Pepper Loun said. “We’re really starting to understand it better. They’ve kept it simple, but it goes a lot faster.”
Loun is the vocal and emotional leader of the defense, taking charge last year en route to a team-high 88 tackles. He stepped into that role with a leadership void and turned into the unit’s heartbeat.
“Once I hit last year … I figured out, ‘OK, I’m really good at this. I’m a vocal leader. That’s what I am,’” Loun said.
While there appear to be improvements in the works on defense, the offense needs less fine-tuning.
Though the Hawks saw top running back David Avit depart over the summer, they still return eight offensive starters and are prepared to throw the ball around.
Lefty slinger Keegan Johnson returns for his senior season at quarterback, as do his top two targets in Riley Smith (521 receiving yards, six touchdowns in 2021) and Yannick Siewe (539 yards, two touchdowns). He also has nearly his entire offensive line back.
“It boosts my confidence a lot,” Johnson, who doubles as the team’s kicker, said. “I know a lot of the guys got bigger, faster and stronger from last year, so hopefully they can give me a little more time.”
Johnson finished with 1,505 passing yards and 14 touchdowns last year, the former ranking third in the county. And under Wilson’s typically pass-happy scheme, he seems poised to raise those numbers even higher.
That goes for the wideouts as well, who stand to benefit from an extra year working with Johnson.
“Since we’ve worked together, we know what we’re about, our strengths and weaknesses,” Siewe said. “We’re used to being able to perform together, and I believe that chemistry will benefit the team.”
That’s been the refrain as Urbana gears up for its opener against Richard Montgomery. After struggling to come together until late in the 2021 season, the Hawks finally found their chemistry and their groove.
That, combined with a year of varsity experience under their belt, will help the team of now mostly upperclassmen keep up their solid play. It will be a particular point of emphasis for the seniors, who hope to go out on top and return Urbana football to its consistent, winning ways.
“They’re all leaders. They’re great young people. They’re hard workers,” Wilson said. “They have a lot of pride, and they want this to be their year.”
Fact box
Region: Class 4A-3A West. Postseason appearances: 17. State championships: 5. Coach and record with team: Brad Wilson, sixth season, 18-30. 2021 record: 5-7. Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense.
2021 review: The Hawks almost had two different seasons last year. They won three regular season games – against Richard Montgomery, Gaithersburg and Tuscarora – before making a run to the Class 4A state quarterfinals in the playoffs. They handled Tuscarora again, along with Mount Hebron, before pushing eventual state runner-up Dundalk in a tight 20-15 contest. Quarterback Keegan Johnson ranked third in the county with 1,505 passing yards, throwing for 14 touchdowns. Running back David Avit led the way with 684 rushing yards and 10 scores. Yannick Siewe ranked third in the county with 539 receiving yards, while Riley Smith and Ezekiel Avit each hauled in six receiving touchdowns, tied for fourth in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.