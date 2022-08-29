Dom Nichols promptly set his inquisitor straight.
Asked if he was trying to be the most dominant player in Frederick County, the junior defensive end and tight end for Oakdale quickly rebutted, “I am trying to be the most dominant player in the state.”
Nichols certainly has the size and ability — with the college offers to back it up — to put himself in that conversation.
He’s 6-foot-5, 245 pounds. He can run the 40-yard dash in under five seconds and has a vertical leap that measures 33 inches.
Penn State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Maryland, Pitt and Virginia Tech are among the schools that have envisioned Nichols wreaking havoc for them and have made him formal offers.
“If he extends his arms, the [offensive] tackle is three yards deep in the backfield because he is so long,” Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said.
But, like last season, the Bears are also planning to use Nichols on offense — at tight end, primarily, and wide receiver — creating potential scenarios when some wide-eyed, 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back will be asked to cover him.
“I mean, his potential is through the roof,” Stein said of Nichols. “He may be the most talented kid we have seen around here in awhile.”
However, Stein cautions, “We’ll see. Gotta do it on the field first.”
If teams devote most of their energies to stopping or slowing down Nichols, Oakdale will be happy to take advantage with other players.
On paper, Stein believes this team has as much talent as any he has coached at Oakdale, and that includes the 2018 Class 2A state championship team, which will be remembered as one of the best Frederick County has ever produced.
Plus, the Bears are a lot healthier than they were last season, as four or five starters will back in the lineup.
Junior Evan Austin, whom Stein calls “the best athlete in Frederick County,” will take over the quarterbacking duties after Joe Pippin graduated.
Austin made an impact as a receiver and a defensive back last season and will provide a running dimension.
“I am doing it all,” he said.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Austin previously played quarterback in middle school before broadening his skill set at other positions.
“I’ve got a feel for it. It will get better,” he said of playing quarterback. “It’s new formations. Things like that.”
Austin will play behind one of the biggest and maybe the best offensive line Oakdale has ever had.
Senior Division I prospects Chase Haught (right tackle) and Josh Crummitt (center) are back after missing significant time with injuries last season.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Haught, who has offers from Lehigh and St. Francis University (Pennsylvania), did not play at all last season after tearing his ACL and meniscus.
Also returning from injury is junior running back Joseph Daniel, who will take a big share of the handoffs, along with seniors Stefan Rich and DJ Moore, who both gained experience last season.
Plus, Oakdale is very high on sophomore Taylen Caliskan (6-foot, 230 pounds), who held down the starting left tackle spot as a freshman last season.
“These guys are not only super smart and tough. They are huge, strong, 280 [pounds], 285, 260,” Stein said of the Bears’ physicality along the offensive front. “They are benching 350 pounds in the weight room.”
When Oakdale does decide to pass, it will have 6-foot-4 junior Hunter Thompson and the 6-5 Nichols to serve as targets, in addition to “a bunch of little, fast guys in the slot,” Stein said.
With all of this talent and physicality on paper, Nichols was asked about expectations for this Oakdale team, which no longer has any members of the 2018 championship team.
“I don’t want to be cocky,” he said. “I think we have a chance to win states. If we aren’t undefeated, it would be disappointing for us. ... I believe in this team a lot. We’ve got dudes.”
Fact box
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason appearances: 7. State championships: 1. Coach and record with team: Kurt Stein, 12th season, 69-45. 2021 record: 6-5. Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense.
2021 review: The Bears had a roller-coaster season. They never won or lost more than two in a row. The first half of their season culminated with a 54-53 overtime loss at Linganore that saw them erase a 21-point deficit over the final 7 minutes, 15 seconds only to watch their potential game-winning, 2-point conversion pass fall a step or two short of its intended target in the end zone. Oakdale rebuilt momentum as the playoffs neared, winning three of its last four regular-season games before rolling over Rockville 43-6 in the first round of the Class 3A West playoffs. That earned the Bears a return trip to Linganore, where they fell again to the Lancers 44-27 after losing quarterback Joe Pippin to a head injury in the final minute of the first half and getting gashed for the second time by Linganore running back Ethan Arneson. That ended the Bears’ ninth winning season out of their last 10.
