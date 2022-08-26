As Catoctin football coach Mike Rich talked about his players at each position group, the same three-word term kept popping up — “three-year starter.”
The Cougars return nine starters on both offense and defense, and several of them began logging starts as sophomores in the spring of 2021, when an abbreviated football season was belatedly held following the coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown of sports.
With a lineup full of underclassmen the past two seasons, the Cougars took some lumps, going 2-12 over that span. But those young players gained valuable experience that, coupled with growth and work in the weight room, might yield dividends this season.
“We’ve got so many three-year starters,” said Rich, whose first season as Catoctin’s head coach in the spring of 2021 coincided with the on-the-job varsity training of several of the team’s current 17 seniors. “We’ve got so many guys that have played so much varsity football, that this is the year where we think we can take a big step.”
The Cougars, whose preseason varsity roster included 30 players, plan to rely on tough defense and a productive ground game to bounce back from last year’s 1-9 season.
Catoctin’s rushing attack hinges on an offensive line that returns four starters, Landon Sheetz, Matin Donnelly, Luke Modugno and Gavin Watkins, and will add newcomers like 270-pounders Ethan Robeson and Deacon McIlvaine.
“We’re going to be very physical up front,” Rich said.
The backfield includes a pair of seasoned veterans in senior fullback Nathan Kovalcik and senior tailback JD McCallion, along with newcomers from a JV team that went 8-1 last season.
McCallion, who broke into Catoctin’s varsity lineup as a fullback blocking for standout running back Carson Sickeri in the spring of 2021, rushed for 504 yards and three touchdowns on 109 carries last season.
“I’m more of a physical guy, I’m not the fastest guy out there,” he said. “I like to play behind my pads, but I think all around we’ve got power and we’ve got speed this year, which is a good balance.”
Last year, Kovalcik often paved the way for McCallion.
“He’s one of our heart-and-soul guys,” Rich said of the fullback-middle linebacker. “He’s one of our tough guys, guys that we’re going to rely on day in and day out.”
Sophomores Wayne Ferson and Jake Bell and senior Joel Miller could also get their share of carries as the Cougars look to utilize a rotation that keeps their running backs fresh.
“We’re going to run the ball first and establish that as our identity,” Rich said. “Then we’re going to take our shots downfield as we need to.”
Rich said returning senior Connor Crum and junior Haydn Mathews were competing at quarterback during preseason.
Crum was an effective dual threat last season, passing for 1,235 yards and eight touchdowns and rushing for 474 yards and three touchdowns on 106 carries.
“He ended up being one of our better running backs, our quarterback,” Rich said. “If he wanted to, he could be a good receiver.”
While the Cougars lost their top receiver in Brendan Ott, returnee Adrian Febus caught 10 passes for 229 yards last season. Rich mentioned returnee Jameson Doll, who also contributes as a defensive end, Vince Reaver and Alex Hauk.
Most, if not all of the aforementioned players, will also play major roles on defense, which hinges on the play of its line.
When asked about Catoctin’s defensive strength, strong-side middle linebacker Kovalcik said, “Definitely in the middle, strength wise ... we have a great lineup inside.”
Kovalcik mentioned players like Donnelly, Modugno, Watkins and Colin Byrne, another returning starter. “They all have motors, just guys that are not going to stop,” he said.
Kovalcik said he focused on improving his mechanics for this season.
“Last year I could get out of control,” he said. “This year I’m more focused on every step, hand placement, getting off blocks, just little stuff.”
McCallion’s another dependable middle linebacker, coming off a junior season that saw him pile up 72 tackles, and the secondary will be anchored by Febus, Crum and Ben Mullennex.
“Obviously we did not finish last year where we wanted to finish, we weren’t up to our own standards, so we’re excited to take that next step up and continue to grow, and we think we have the guys that can help us out.”
Region: Class 1A North. Postseason appearances: 12. State championships: 2. Coach and record with team: Mike Rich, third season, 2-12. 2021 record: 1-9. Returning starters: 9 offense, 9 defense.
2021 Review: With a team full of young starters, the Cougars dropped their first seven games. Granted, four of those losses were by nine points or less. Catoctin beat rival Brunswick 14-8 in the regular season finale for its lone win, but the Railroaders ended the Cougars’ season the following week with a 13-0 win the first round of the playoffs. Dual threat junior quarterback Connor Crum paced the offense, ranking among Frederick County leaders in passing and rushing. Other underclassmen, such as linebacker-running back JD McCallion and linebacker-fullback Nathan Kovalcik, also emerged as playmakers.
