WALKERSVILLE — During a recent scrimmage against Manchester Valley, senior fullback Malik Bowie charged through an opening in the line, and defenders scurried away.
“One of their linebackers made a business decision,” Bowie said later.
Translation: The linebacker wanted no part of the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Bowie, who adds a physical dynamic to Walkersville’s bread-and-butter running game with his ability to block and carry the ball.
He is expecting to receive more handoffs after primarily serving as a blocking back last season.
Bowie, along with a bigger and much improved offensive line, will help the Lions do what they do best more effectively.
That is pound opponents relentlessly with a deep stable of capable running backs. They have achieved their greatest success, including a Class 2A state championship in 2016, with that style of play, and they still feel it’s their best path going forward, especially with questions swirling around the passing game.
Last year, the Lions were younger and more inexperienced. They were breaking in new starters at running back and along the offensive line. So, they struggled to assert themselves in the trenches. They couldn’t push teams around as much as they would have liked.
But, with returning starters on the line, including 6-foot-6, 340-pound senior tackle Derick Tossah, 6-foot, 255-pound junior center John Evans and 6-foot-4, 270-pound sophomore tackle Logan Boston, whom the coaching staff is very high on, they are better equipped to do just that.
“Our line has gotten a lot better,” said senior Rony Lopez, who led the team in rushing last season with nearly 800 yards and six touchdowns. “The run game will be a lot better than it was last season.”
Coach Joe Polce said as many as six running backs could receive a significant number of carries.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Lopez will be joined by juniors Mason Clark (5-9, 185) and Zion Ntemi (6-0, 205) as the primary ball carriers.
Bowie will be expected to pave the way for them, in addition to taking more handoffs himself.
“Being as big as I am, I can get people out of the way,” Bowie said.
The passing game will rest on the shoulders of 6-foot, 190-pound junior Brad Dawson, who steps in as the starting quarterback after playing the position for the junior varsity team the last two seasons.
“We just gotta get him up to speed,” Polce said of Dawson. “He is improving every day.”
Dawson’s primary targets will be 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior Collin Sewell, 5-foot-10, 190-pound Tristano Menconi and 5-foot-10, 140-pound Darius Eubank.
Walkersville won’t have the luxury of tossing it up for the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Jeremiah Franklin, who now plays at Boston College. But the team feels the passing game has a chance to improve over the course of the season as Dawson gets more comfortable and gains experience.
However, there won’t be much time to wade into the water, as the Lions face perennial powers Linganore and Oakdale on the road in the first three weeks of the season.
“We have to stay healthy and be mentally strong and not do stupid stuff,” Bowie said.
The defense will have to help carry the load and is well-positioned to do so with Bowie at middle linebacker, Sewell at strong safety, Menconi at free safety, Lopez at outside linebacker, and Clark and junior Jaden Sasu playing cornerback.
Last season, the defense struggled to get stops when needed, allowing 49 to Frederick High, 37 to Middletown and 41 to Oakland Mills in a one-point loss in the Class 2A West playoffs.
“I think we are going to be way better defensively,” Sewell said.
The pieces are in place for Walkersville to have a better season than last. Keeping them on the field will be a big part of it.
“We gotta stay healthy,” Polce said. “We always have really good players. But we are never super deep. So, if we stay healthy, that will be great.”
Fact box
Region: Class 2A West. Postseason appearances: 16. State championships: 2. Coach and record with team: Joe Polce, 13th season, 91-42. 2021 record: 7-4. Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense.
2021 review: Coming off a productive spring season, the Lions won six of their first eight games, including a 20-14 home win over Oakdale in Week 2. Their only losses in that span were a 25-12 home loss to Linganore in Week 3 and a 49-28 loss at Frederick High in Week 6. The defense began to fizzle as the season neared a close. They lost to Middletown 37-0 at home to close the regular season. Then, after beating Poolesville 35-28 at home in the first round of the Class 2A West playoffs, they surrendered 42 at Oakland Mills in a one-point loss that ended their season.
