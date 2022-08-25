In February, Maryland School for the Deaf football coach Neal DiMarco asked his players if they wanted to change from playing 11-man football to eight-man football.
They weren’t sure at first, having played the 11-man game since they first suited up as little kids.
But thanks to dwindling numbers, most other deaf high school football teams in America had already made that switch. So, if the Orioles wished to contend for a national deaf title, they’d have to do so as an eight-man team.
Also, the Orioles had a chance to join the Pennsylvania-based Keystone State Football League, which is for eight-man teams, giving them a shot to vie for a league title.
Given those factors, MSD players overwhelmingly supported switching to eight-man football for the 2022 season.
“It was unanimous,” DiMarco said. “So clearly, they want to compete in the championship game against the best of the best of the deaf schools in the country.”
After the Orioles open Saturday at Rappahannock County High School in an eight-man game, they play an 11-man game against Severn, something their 28-player roster allows them to do. The rest of their schedule is comprised of eight-man games. Six of those are against Keystone State Football League opponents, including Model Secondary School for the Deaf, and the others are against Florida School for the Deaf and Blind and California School for the Deaf.
Last season, the Orioles were one of just three deaf high schools in the country still playing 11-man football, according to DiMarco, and there need to be at least four teams competing for a national deaf champ to be selected.
Senior running back-safety Zion Ortiz didn’t anticipate any problems making the transition to eight-man football. The Orioles will still run their trademark Wing-T offense.
“Just three players short,” he said. “It’s really not that big of a change.”
Compared to 11-man football, the eight-man game removes two offensive linemen and one backfield player on offense, while there are numerous defensive options.
In the Keystone State Football League, the fields are still 100 yards long, but they are 40 yards wide instead of the standard 53⅓.
Thanks to those differences, play tends to be more wide open than in 11-man football, making for high-scoring games. So, Orioles returning sophomore quarterback Zeke Ortiz might do some more throwing, while defensive backs like Zion Ortiz and Nathan Sheppeck will spend plenty of time defending passes.
And the Orioles’ strongpoint seems well-suited for this brand of football.
“Our strength is definitely speed, we definitely are a very fast team,” DiMarco said. “Also, we have to depend on the big guys to do the blocking. We aim to have our playmakers make the plays for us.”
Running backs like Ortiz and Sheppeck both hope to rush for at least 1,000 yards.
Ortiz came close last season, rushing for 803 yards and 11 touchdowns on 68 carries. But MSD won two games via forfeit, leaving Ortiz — who missed some time as a freshman with a knee injury and saw his sophomore season canceled by COVID — yearning to finally play a full season with his team this year.
Sheppeck rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries last season, and eight-man football might help him improve on those numbers.
“It’s an opportunity for passing and running and to play up to my potential,” Sheppeck said.
Aside from a secondary bolstered by Ortiz and Sheppeck, MSD’s defense is loaded with returnees, including Mepper Beshears and Tyler Dees, who both were among the team’s top five tacklers last season.
Last season, en route to going 8-2 (including forfeit wins), the Orioles held opponents to six or less points in five games.
MSD is one of three new members in the seven-team Keystone State Football League, entering with newbies Randolph-Macon Academy and Model.
Teams will play a round-robin schedule, with six regular-season games and the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. Higher seeds will host each playoff game. Mercersburg is the defending champ.
And no matter how many players his team has on the field, DiMarco wanted to see his players perform well in the classroom, show up every day for practice and make strides on the field so they can feel good about themselves.
“That’s my goal, to see how we can improve this year,” he said.
