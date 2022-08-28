Linganore football ended its 2021 much as it has each of the past three full seasons — standing on the turf in Annapolis, heads hung as a chance at another state title slipped through its grasp.
The Lancers had run through Frederick County once again and carried an undefeated record into the Class 3A championship game, leaning on their bread-and-butter bruising play to get there. But Linganore’s run stopped against a talented Northern (Calvert County) squad, and its championship losing streak continued.
The Lancers enter 2022 in a familiar spot as one of the county’s top teams, looking to get back to Annapolis and win for the first time since 2017. They are poised to make the attempt with a junior-heavy squad.
“We just have to finish this year, and that’s our goal,” running back Ethan Arneson said.
That comes with turnover under center. Exit graduated Timmy Conner at quarterback; enter Christian Petruzzello.
The 6-foot-3 junior backed up Conner last season and saw sporadic game action in blowouts and when Conner went down with an injury. Petruzzello threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns.
Petruzzello said that experience, plus his time learning from Conner, helped steady his mindset entering this year.
“It was good to know his demeanor. He has a really good demeanor, really good leadership; he let nothing bother him,” Petruzzello said. “I’ve gotten a lot better at being quiet, not talking, listening.”
That improving mentality will supplement his raw skill set, which gives Linganore coach Rick Conner plenty to like. Petruzzello has a more dynamic arm than most recent Lancer quarterbacks, a lanky but strong body that can unleash throws of 50 yards or more if needed.
He’s recently worked on his running ability and option attack, and he hopes to round into a polished dual-threat quarterback as the season progresses. That would allow for versatility and flexibility in play calls, as opposed to Linganore’s typical run-heavy attack.
“He’s a bigger and stronger version of himself [from] last year,” Conner said. “He’s got a lot of arm talent. He’s gotten faster, so it gives us a chance to extend plays and turn something when things break down into a good play.”
Even with a dynamic threat under center, the Lancers still don’t plan to lose their rushing identity. It helps they are bringing back the state’s top running back, too.
Arneson, who had 22 touchdowns on the ground and accounted for a state-best 2,168 rushing yards last season, will again lead Linganore out of the backfield. The small but strong and shifty runner added about 15 pounds to his 5-foot-7 frame, so he could be a greater physical presence as well.
It hasn’t changed his approach, though.
“I feel pretty confident with my game and how I’m going to play, and I just have to trust everyone in front of me,” Arneson said.
That includes an offensive line that is imposing, along with a receiving corps that lost its top three targets but returns the dangerous junior Matthew Hauptman (266 yards and four touchdowns in 2021), who figures to be Petruzzello’s favorite target this fall.
The Lancers also return six defensive starters, led by junior linebacker Carter Neal, the team’s leading tackler last year. He helps helm a leadership group that has Linganore communicating well on that side of the ball.
“We’re just yelling at practice,” Neal said. “The mood, having the best tempo and being alive on the defense has helped us communicate.”
It’s helped newer players acclimate to the team’s scheme.
“We got a lot of leaders on our defense, and we’re taking the kids that are starting this year under our wing,” junior safety Mason Farster said. “We’ve been communicating really well. We’ve been good with our zone coverages and our man coverages.”
It means well-rounded Linganore will be one of the teams to beat in Frederick County.
Now, the Lancers look to get over that hump and end the season in Annapolis once more. Only this time, they want to do so by hoisting a championship trophy.
“Since I started football in fifth or sixth grade, that’s what I’ve always wanted to accomplish,” Arneson said. “I want to come home with a ring.”
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason appearances: 24. State championships: 6. Coach and record with team: Rick Conner, 21st season, 191-46. 2021 record: 12-1. Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense.
2021 review: The Lancers turned in dominant performances week in and week out and reigned as Frederick County’s power. They went undefeated in the regular season, only playing a pair of one-score games (a 54-53 overtime barnburner against Oakdale and a 28-21 victory over rival Urbana). Linganore rode its talent to the Class 3A championship game for the fourth consecutive time, falling to Northern (Calvert County) 28-23. Sophomore running back Ethan Arneson rushed for a state-high 2,168 yards and scored 22 touchdowns en route to News-Post Offensive Player of the Year honors. Senior lineman Chase Schultz led the Lancers in sacks and tackles for losses, earning News-Post Defensive Player of the Year honors. Senior quarterback Timmy Conner passed for 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding 289 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Senior wideout Andrew Young caught a team-high seven touchdowns and had 368 receiving yards.
