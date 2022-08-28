Linganore Football 2022
Buy Now

Linganore High LHS Varsity football team 2022

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Linganore football ended its 2021 much as it has each of the past three full seasons — standing on the turf in Annapolis, heads hung as a chance at another state title slipped through its grasp.

The Lancers had run through Frederick County once again and carried an undefeated record into the Class 3A championship game, leaning on their bread-and-butter bruising play to get there. But Linganore’s run stopped against a talented Northern (Calvert County) squad, and its championship losing streak continued.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription