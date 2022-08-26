BRUNSWICK — Spotting an open receiver, Brunswick quarterback Ethan Houck heaved a long pass that turned out to be slightly overthrown.
His on-the-job training had begun.
Thrust into the role of starting quarterback as a freshman, that incompletion came on Houck’s first career play in the season opener against a South Carroll team that would reach the Class 2A-1A state championship game.
“It’s hard starting as a freshman on varsity, and now he’s able to make some of those plays,” Brunswick senior tight end Ethan Genos said. “Just the way he’s able to see the field, he’s definitely improved.”
Having a young but experienced quarterback, one who devoted his offseason to honing skills and strengthening his body, is one of the facets that could help the Railroaders build off their solid 2021 season.
With Houck showing notable progress and many other underclassmen making vital contributions last year, Brunswick went 7-5 and made the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
“I think it was good to have that season because it showed us how good we can do against the teams we’re competing against,” Houck said. “And it just showed us how far we can get with the players we have.”
Yes, the Railroaders lost senior Michael Souders — who excelled in practically every facet of the game — to graduation. But they managed to win a pair of playoff games after Souders suffered a season-ending injury in the regular-season finale against Catoctin, and many of those postseason contributors are back.
“We return a lot of good quality football players,” Brunswick coach Jerry Smith said. “And the nice thing is, I don’t think there’s any attitudes about with ego. They just like playing football.”
Houck’s been doing that since he was 4, when he began playing quarterback. His learning continues.
“He’s worked his butt off every day in the weight room regardless of what sport he’s playing. QB factory once a week, camps all summer long, individual throwing with kids,” said Smith, who hoped Houck’s work ethic would help him develop into an elite quarterback.
Last season, Houck completed 86 of 165 passes (52 percent) for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions. It was a respectable performance, especially for a ninth grader, but Houck has been striving to improve his completion percentage and yardage. And at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, he’s even packed on about 35 pounds since last fall in hopes of helping Brunswick go deeper into the postseason.
“It didn’t end how we wanted it to,” Houck said of the 2021 season. “But this offseason I put in a lot of work with my coaches in The Quarterback Factory and lifted a lot, put on the weight I needed to hopefully make this year go better.”
One of Houck’s top receivers, Isaac Herbert, returns. Herbert caught 28 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns last season, and he’ll head the receiving corps this season.
“Isaac is doing a great job of leading them,” Smith said. “And then the kids that are coming up from JV, they’re working their tails off. They’re pretty good in terms of their speed and their football intelligence.”
Benjamin Wells, who rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries last season, will be Brunswick’s feature back after backs JT Harich, Devin Philips and Souders graduated.
Brunswick returns offensive linemen Mason DeFriece, Cohen Thompson, Nate Nedrow and Andrew Racosky, who should supply ample pass protection and create holes for backs. Also, Genos has been a block-first tight end, although he could see more passes this season.
Nedrow will be a staple on the defensive line, which also includes DeFriece. The linebacker corps includes Charlie Lawrence on the outside and Jesse Runkles and Wells inside. And the secondary is loaded with veterans, including cornerbacks Payton Dean and Herbert.
Brunswick also has decent size, especially on the line, and the program’s numbers — 35 on varsity, 35 on JV — are noteworthy.
“This is the most kids that I’ve had here at Brunswick,” said Smith, in his sixth year as the team’s head coach. “I think we added like 20-some kids to the program in the offseason, 20 more than we’ve had in previous years.”
Region: Class 1A North. Postseason appearances: 12. State championships: 0. Coach and record with team: Jerry Smith, sixth season, 27-20. 2021 record: 7-5. Returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense.
2021 Review: After losing 34-13 in its season opener to eventual Class 2A-1A state finalist South Carroll, Brunswick won five straight. The Railroaders then lost to Middletown and Walkersville, traditionally strong programs from bigger schools, before falling to rival Catoctin in the regular season finale, when the Railroaders lost their top player, Michael Souders, to injury early in the game. In the first round of the playoffs, Brunswick avenged that setback with a 13-0 win over the Cougars. A 36-0 victory over Pikesville sent the Railroaders to the state quarterfinals, where they fell 14-3 to Perryville. Senior running backs JT Harich (706 yards and eight touchdowns on 145 carries) and Devin Philips (622 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 carries) both ranked high on Frederick County’s rushing leaders list. Souders’ name was on the county’s rushing and receiving leaders list, and he also made vital contributions on defense and special teams. Freshman Ethan Houck was one of six county quarterbacks to pass for over 1,000 yards.
