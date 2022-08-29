Middletown Varsity Football 2022
Middletown Varsity Football 2022

MIDDLETOWN — When the passing game wasn’t able to get going for Middletown football last year, the Knights had a trusty secret weapon to unleash: running back Carson Smith.

The big back rumbled his way to 1,618 rushing yards and a county-high 24 touchdowns, proving hard to take down as he carried Middletown to eight wins. Smith was a valuable asset that few teams were able to halt.

