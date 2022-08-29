MIDDLETOWN — When the passing game wasn’t able to get going for Middletown football last year, the Knights had a trusty secret weapon to unleash: running back Carson Smith.
The big back rumbled his way to 1,618 rushing yards and a county-high 24 touchdowns, proving hard to take down as he carried Middletown to eight wins. Smith was a valuable asset that few teams were able to halt.
But now that he’s had that breakout year?
“Secret’s out on him,” Knights coach Collin Delauter said.
That’s no problem for Smith, who is poised to once again power the Middletown offense in 2022.
The senior is prepared to shoulder the workload and have all eyes on him, and he’s spent the summer getting faster and adding more muscle to his 6-foot-2, 219-pound frame. He hopes that will not only help him achieve his goal of leading the county in rushing yards and touchdowns but carry the Knights to a championship as well.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but more than pressure, it’s an opportunity to step up as a leader,” Smith said.
That will be critical with an offense turning over the majority of its starters. Smith is one of those few returners, meaning his experience and presence will be critical to integrate the newcomers into the offense.
He said he’s never been much of a vocal presence on the field in years past. But he recognized that would have to change this season, so he’s taken steps to become the leader he needs to be.
“It’s hard, especially when you’ve never really had to be in that situation before,” Smith said. “I like to lead through action in the moment, but there’s some other areas where I need to improve on.”
But his football skills speak for themselves, and his talent on the field will be an asset beyond his rushing prowess.
Teams will likely focus much of their efforts on containing Smith and curtailing his dominating performances. Thus, it allows Middletown to spread the field and pull out a surprise passing play every now and then.
“Everybody knows, and they have a gameplan for that, which honestly is great, because it gives a lot of other guys the opportunity to do some special things as well,” Delauter said.
“They know we’re going to use him a lot. So that’s when we can pull out the play actions and start throwing the ball a lot more,” junior quarterback Griffin Sheridan said.
Sheridan is competing with Cam Baker for the starting job under center, and both quarterbacks have impressed Delauter through the first few weeks of practice.
The Knights are also replacing their entire offensive line, and though Sheridan said that group is adjusting well in front of him, it’s still a learning curve.
That makes Smith’s big-play threat out of the backfield all the more critical.
“This year especially, we’ll need him,” senior tight end Kieran Hofgesang said. “We need to learn how to work together and work to his strengths.”
The defense similarly faced significant turnover, but Delauter appears to have beefed up his line and ensured his secondary will be hawking opposing receivers.
That latter group has Middletown particularly enthused, as they have quickly grasped the team’s coverage concepts and schemes. It helps they look the part, too.
“Our personnel, we look really athletic, and we’re all learning a lot better,” senior safety Nick Coleman said. “The coaches have made it really easy for us to understand our jobs.”
But ultimately, it all comes back to the Knights’ ace: Smith.
The senior was a quiet and devastating machine last year, and he seems set to reach new heights in 2022. He’s no longer a secret, but that’s not necessarily bad news for Delauter’s group.
Smith can spend his time running through defenses or help open up the playbook with his mere presence. And if Middletown finds itself scuffling, it knows who to lean on.
“It’s almost like a cushion. We always know that we have Carson in our back pocket,” Sheridan said.
Region: Class 2A West. Postseason appearances: 24. State championships: 4. Coach and record with team: Collin Delauter, sixth season, 38-13. 2021 record: 8-3. Returning starters: 4 offense, 5 defense.
2021 review: The Knights leaned on running back Carson Smith (1,618 rushing yards, county-high 24 touchdowns) to carry it to the Class 2A West Region II semifinal. They opened the season with a pair of wins, including a close 35-33 victory over eventual 3A semifinalist Frederick, before falling to Oakdale. After another win and loss, Middletown turned it on and rolled to five straight dominating victories, including a 37-0 shutout of rival Walkersville and a 48-12 defeat of Hammond in the playoff opener. But Glenelg stopped the Knights’ momentum with a 21-3 win. Other team leaders included Clarke Cheairs (762 all-purpose yards, 12 total touchdowns) and Will Morgan (104 receiving yards).
