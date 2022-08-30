Thanks to rain, Thomas Johnson’s football team was forced inside during a mid-August preseason practice.
And near the end of the session, after doing a bunch of push-ups, the Patriots played a little dodgeball.
One of several hard-thrown balls bounced off TJ senior lineman Ben Pearch, who promptly yelled for someone on his side of the floor to catch the ball so his team would benefit. Sure enough, a teammate made the grab, triggering a roar of approval from Pearch.
Likewise, TJ players have been focusing on having each other’s backs on the football field so they can continue contributing to the comeback of their varsity program, which played its first games in 2021 since folding in 2019.
“We’re playing for the guy next to us, not so much playing for us anymore,” Pearch said. “I think that’s really going to help this year in putting up more points on the board because when you’re fighting for the guy next to you, you’re going to fight harder for them than for yourself.”
TJ has gone 2-14 since reviving its varsity program, getting one win in both the spring and fall of 2021. But for a team that folded because it didn’t have enough players, the most encouraging stat is the number of players, 40 on varsity and 44 on junior varsity, that turned out to play this season.
“We’ve got great numbers, so that’s where we want to be at,” TJ coach Bobby Humphries said. “We’ve got guys that are committed, guys that want to play, guys that have bought into the program.”
Guys like Pearch and senior wide receiver-outside linebacker-safety Sylvestre Olofio, another captain, among others.
“It’s changed a whole lot. The players are more committed,” said Olofio, a hype guy who likes to lift up teammates. “We’re not bad talking, putting players down, we’re actually bringing them up this year.”
Both Olofio and Pearch mentioned the benefits they got from the Lead ‘Em Up program, which TJ has used to help develop team leadership.
TJ also hopes some offensive tweaks will help the team make strides.
“We’re going to go a lot of 21 and 11 personnel, so we’ll spread them out,” Humphries said. “But when we need to run the ball, we’ll run the ball. We’re going to be pretty balanced when it comes to that aspect, try to take what the defense gives us.”
TJ’s experienced offensive line will play a huge role in those plans. After moving from the line to running back last season, Pearch is back in the trenches, where he’ll play guard and possibly some tackle and make use of perspective gained during his stint in the backfield.
“It helps me understand what the running back is looking for out of the backfield,” he said. “So when I’m making a block downfield, I know what he’s triggering off of, so it does help a little bit that I can move one way or another to give my running back a better read.”
He’ll be joined by linemen Jessie Saavedra, Fredy Perez, Sean Foo and Jorge Rodriguez.
Another key piece is fullback Christian Snyder, who took last season off and returns after logging plenty of time in the weight room. Pearch said Snyder likes to play a smashmouth brand of football, helping to open holes for other backs.
“He has come back, and he is ready to hit,” Humphries said of Snyder. “He’s stronger than ever. He’s ready to go.”
Rather than rely on a feature back, TJ will likely spread carries between Leo Taylor, Amari Briggs and Vincent Jones.
Returning senior Jackson Bittner entered camp as TJ’s No. 1 quarterback.
“He knows the passing game very well,” Humphries said after the first week of preseason. “But AJ [Allen] is right on his heels, so it’s really nice to have that competition.”
The receiving corps includes veterans Emijahe Addison, Devin Jordan and Olofio.
Olofio said Bittner — who he knew from youth football — convinced him to come out for TJ’s team as a junior after he spent his first two years of high school focusing on basketball. That move should pay off for the Patriots’ defense.
“He has really been showing us stuff, either at outside linebacker or safety,” Humphries said.
Aside from Olofio, linemen Matthew Greulich and Pearch, linebacker Ty Allen and cornerback Addison will also help anchor the defense.
“It’s really going to be getting off the ball, hitting our holes, being able to control the line of scrimmage and catch them in the backfield without letting them get speed to the outside,” Pearch said. “[And] to help our corners so they can come down and make plays and just keep them off the big plays.”
Fact Box
Region: Class 4A-3A West. Postseason Appearances: 13. State championships: 1. Coach and record with team: Bobby Humphries, fifth season, 2-33. 2021 record: 1-9. Returning starters: 7 offense, 6 defense.
2021 review: The Patriots played their first full regular season since folding in 2019. Their lone win was a thriller in Week 3, when TJ went on a scoring spree in the final five minutes to beat Catoctin 27-20. TJ’s only other close game was a 27-21 overtime loss to Tuscarora. TJ’s offense was led by the versatile Jaiden Pritchard, who saw duty as a quarterback and receiver and was the team’s second-leading rusher, and offensive lineman-turned-running back Ben Pearch, who rushed for 511 yards and four touchdowns.
