Every year, there’s a new keeper of the Crown Royal bottle first bought 10 years ago by members of Frederick High’s 1952 football team.
It’s unopened, contained in a small, velvety royal purple and gold bag that the owner does not touch until they hand it over at the end of their year-long stewardship.
Who will finally take the first sip?
“Whoever’s the last man standing,” Dick Shank said, eliciting laughter from those within earshot.
There’s only 12 players from that 1952 team that still remain, all between the ages of 86 and 88. Nine were on hand at the Golden Corral on Wednesday for what has become an annual reunion that started in 2012, along with that Crown Royal tradition, for the group’s 60th anniversary.
It’s now been 70 years since that squad became the first high school football team in Maryland to go 10-0 in one season.
“It’s so much fun to see these guys every year,” Bob Butler said. “The amazing thing is, we’ve all changed physically, but everyone has the same spirit and mentality as when we were 18.”
And they remember the Cadets’ escapades well.
Ed Geisler recalled he once wrote a letter to sportscaster Jim Gibbons, who featured a local high school team each week on his show, in an attempt to get the Cadets on the program.
“We were the best team in the area, so why not get on TV?” he said.
Gibbons received the message, and three weeks later, the team’s captains and school’s glee club made its way to Washington, D.C., to appear on the show.
There was also the season finale against Baltimore’s Southern High School, a dominant 39-0 win on a chilly November night. Though an unremarkable final result, the contest and shot at history only happened because the team had to shovel snow off the field beforehand.
The football from that game, which clinched the then-record-setting season, now sits in a display case at the school, along with a varsity jacket and other memorabilia from that squad.
At Wednesday’s lunch, the alum reviewed a scrapbook that Butler’s mother made in 1952, with newspaper clippings, game programs and a few photos highlighting the team’s dominant run.
And with the current Frederick High team matching the 1952 squad with a 7-0 start, conversation naturally turned to the Cadets’ rise to the top.
They were delighted to hear the team shut out Linganore last Friday, so often a boogeyman for Frederick. Ray Crum, who helps organize the reunion, is one of the only members of the 1952 squad to see this year’s team.
“With their size, I don’t think any of us would be able to make the team now,” he said.
“Believe it or not, we’re more spry,” Butler cracked.
The 1952 squad is planning to send signed letters of congratulations and encouragement to the 2022 squad, with Butler hoping to deliver them before the start of the playoffs.
But before they finalized that plan, they had to bequeath the bottle of Crown Royal to its new owner. Ray Wright’s name was drawn out of a hat, and he’ll hold on to the prized possession until the team meets again next October.
And the bottle figures to go unopened for several more years.
