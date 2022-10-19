FHS 52 reunion

Nine members of the 1952 Frederick High football team gathered Wednesday. Back row, from left: Harold Staley, Bob Whitmore, Bob Butler, Ray Wright and Wayne Fender. Front row, from left: Dick Shank, Ed Geisler, Ray Crum and Earl King.

 Staff photo by Alexander Dacy

Every year, there’s a new keeper of the Crown Royal bottle first bought 10 years ago by members of Frederick High’s 1952 football team.

It’s unopened, contained in a small, velvety royal purple and gold bag that the owner does not touch until they hand it over at the end of their year-long stewardship.

