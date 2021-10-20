Joncarlo Schooler was shocked.
And, quite frankly, so were his teammates.
“You ever made a tackle before?” one of his teammates on the Middletown High football team asked him.
“No!” a wide-eyed, beaming Schooler quickly shot back.
This was moments after he made the first official tackle of his life on the opening kickoff of Middletown’s 24-13 loss at Linganore on Oct. 1. And it happened to save a touchdown on a big return by the Lancers’ Zane Bailey.
“I never did any tackling drills other than bags during practice,” Schooler said.
It’s not normally part of his job description as the team’s kicker.
“I hadn’t tackled anyone for real before that,” he said. “I was definitely surprised that it happened.”
Until this season, Frederick County Public Schools rules wouldn’t have allowed it to happen.
Schooler, a junior, is also the goalie for Middletown’s varsity soccer team, and this is the first season that FCPS has allowed athletes to play more than one sport during the same season, joining other counties across Maryland that have been doing it for years.
It is challenging. In addition to meeting the physical demands, one has to be able to line up daily practice and game schedules to make it work. It also helps tremendously when a certain skillset translates into multiple sports, such as kicking.
Frederick High football coach Kevin Pirri said one of his junior-varsity players tried playing on the school’s golf team at the same time, and it didn’t work out for multiple reasons.
Schooler is one of three county football players that are able to dabble in another sport. The other two — Frederick High junior Hugo Merry and Thomas Johnson junior Kelman Thayil — are also soccer players that kick for their football teams.
Thayil and Schooler are goalies in soccer, while Merry is a striker.
“There are similar techniques you bring over from soccer in terms of the follow through and your body positioning. That helps tremendously,” Schooler said.
But there are also subtle differences that make it far more challenging than it seems.
Soccer balls are round and are kicked off the ground, while footballs are oblong and are kicked in upright positions off a tee or in a teammate’s hold.
In soccer, a player can take an unlimited number of steps prior to kicking ball. In football, it’s usually between three and five.
Thayil said it took two or three weeks of regular practice before he had a mastery of his steps prior to kicking a football. He trained extensively over the summer with his father, Jonathan, at learning the new skill.
His love of watching football had compelled him to want to try playing it. And when the rule change over the summer allowed him to play multiple sports, he quickly took advantage.
“The guys on the [football] team were all very welcoming,” Thayil said. “They seemed really excited to have me on the team. There hadn’t been a true kicker on the team for a while.”
Jonathan Thayil, who serves as the varsity boys soccer coach at TJ, was fine with his son playing football “as long as I didn’t get hit,” Kelman said.
And if and when he does get hit? “We’ll deal with it then,” he said.
Schooler and Merry, on the other hand, were compelled to play football by their friends.
“I heard about [the rule change] from a friend a week or two before the first scrimmage,” Schooler said. “It definitely was last-minute, to say the least.”
But, once he learned about the opportunity, “I contacted the coach and said, ‘What can I do?’” he said.
All three have had noteworthy moments in their dual-sport roles.
For Schooler, it was the tackle against Linganore. For Merry, it was scoring a goal in soccer and kicking an extra point football during the same week. And, for Thayil, it was connecting on a 45-yard field goal in a win over Catoctin.
“I think [the rule-change] is tremendous,” Pirri said. “The kids get an extra set of eyes on them to potentially play at the next level. So, it creates a great opportunity for them in more than one sport for those that are able to take advantage of it.”
(1) comment
Not fair to Brunswick's kicker. He an awesome kid and doesn't deserve to be overlooked.
