Former Catoctin High School football coach Doug Williams will be inducted into the Maryland Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday night in a ceremony at the University of Maryland.
Williams, 66, coached the Cougars for 29 seasons, leading them to a pair of state titles in 2009 and ’19.
He joins Jack Molesworth (Thomas Johnson, Frederick), Tim Ambrose (Middletown), Dave Schrodel (TJ, Walkersville), Dave Carruthers (Linganore, Urbana) and Rick Conner (Brunswick, Linganore) as Frederick County Public School football coaches already in the Hall of Fame.
In addition, Williams’ long-time assistant, Paul DuMars, will receive the John Voight Award for 20 years as an assistant coach.
DuMars joins former Frederick County coaches Jim Abbott (Walkersville), Ken Lutz (Brunswick), Lorne Ridenour (Middletown) and Roy Main (Middletown) that have received the honor.
Williams and DuMars were officially bestowed these honors in 2020. But the ceremony was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
