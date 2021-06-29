There was no time to think or wait or be overly impressed or overwhelmed by their environment.
Linganore’s Matt Cunningham was the starting pitcher and Middletown’s Zach Martin was batting leadoff for the North All-Stars in Sunday’s Brooks Robinson High School Senior All-Star Game at Camden Yards in Baltimore. There was work to be done right away.
“I have always dreamed of playing Major League Baseball. So, to be able to get a taste of playing in a major-league stadium was unbelievable,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham and Martin were joined by Thomas Johnson’s Jacob Orr and Trevor Yusko as Frederick County representatives in the prestigious All-Star game. Frederick High coach Phil Rhodes, who recently completed his 30th and final season on the job, served as a coach for the North All-Stars.
“It was my last high school game ever. I was just trying to soak everything in and enjoy the moment,” Orr said.
This was the 39th annual edition of the Brooks Robinson All-Star game, which wasn’t played in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The game ended in an 8-8 tie between the North and the South All-Stars, with each of the players from Frederick County making a mark.
Cunningham started the first two innings for the North. He allowed two earned runs on three hits, while striking out three and walking three.
Yusko started a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth with a single to left field. That eventually led to four unearned runs being scored. Yusko, who scored twice during the game, also walked and struck out.
From his leadoff spot, Martin walked and scored a run and struck out. He said he had a potential double to the gap taken away by a nice catch.
And Orr walked, stole a base, scored a run and struck out.
“It was a great experience,” Martin said. “It was a tremendous honor being able to represent my school.”
After competing against each other for the last four years on the county baseball scene, Martin, Orr and Cunningham will grow accustomed to playing with each other. All three will play baseball at the University of Maryland next year.
Meanwhile, Yusko, a standout catcher for TJ, will continue his baseball career in college at Frostburg State.
“I know I won’t get to play with Trevor in college, but I am looking forward to playing with Matt and Zach,” said Orr, a shortstop for the Patriots who was recruited to go to Maryland prior to ever playing a high school game. “It’s definitely been fun playing against them over these last four years, and I thought it was great to get a chance to play with all of them in a setting like [the Brooks Robinson All-Star Game]. I thought it was all really fun, an awesome experience.”
