In the first few minutes of overtime Thursday night, Frederick High’s boys soccer team found the finishing touch it had spent most of the night searching for.
Junior Hugo Merry received a good pass from sophomore Zander Templeton and buried a shot from near the top of the goal box into the back of the Linganore net, as the Cadets came away with a 3-2 win over the visiting Lancers in a game they dominated for most of the way.
Frederick (4-2) spent much of the preceding 82 minutes watching shots glance off the crossbar or the post, or sail high or wide of the post on breakaway chances, or get stifled by highlight-reel caliber saves by Linganore goalkeepers Ethan Brohawn and Vincent Natale.
Only a minute or so earlier, Templeton had a shot glance off the far post in what could have been a game-winner for the Cadets right off the bat in overtime.
“We played well, one of our best games yet,” Merry said. “We just didn’t have that finishing touch.”
Merry was able to find it after Frederick pushed everyone forward toward the Linganore goal in overtime. Templeton dribbled the ball down the sideline and then centered a ball for Merry, who did the rest from about 25 yards out.
“It was great. I love my teammates,” Merry said. “It’s great to be able to share a moment like that with them.”
Merry also serves as the placekicker for Frederick’s varsity football team. He said there was no comparison between making a critical kick in football and scoring a goal like that.
“I just started football recently, and I really like it,” he said. “But soccer has always been my sport. The energy is unmatched. ... In football, you have one chance to kick every time. In soccer, there is more freedom, more creativity. You get to kick more.”
Despite Frederick’s best efforts, Linganore (0-4) jumped on the scoreboard first almost six minutes into the second half when sophomore Brady Densock took a pass from junior Kyle Walker and tucked it inside the far post from just beyond the goal box.
It was one of the first good scoring chances the Lancers had generated.
Frederick answered almost seven minutes later after watching another shot skim off the crossbar. However, sophomore Ivan Quijada was well-positioned to finish the chance and pulled the Cadets even.
“We created chances,” Frederick coach Jarron Brooks said. “I am not mad how we played at all. I think we dominated the game.”
Frederick took a 2-1 lead a little more than three minutes later. Advancing with a 3-on-2 advantage, senior Jahiem Jamieson took a feed from Quijada and buried his shot into the side of the net.
Jamieson than ran over to the corner flag and danced with it in a premeditated celebration.
“My English teacher, Mr. Templeton, Zander’s dad, told me to do that,” said Jamieson, who is attracting Division I college interest but hopes to play professional soccer overseas next year. “We were talking, and I said, ‘What celebration should I do tonight?’ He suggested that, and I said, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’ And I did it.”
It appeared that might be enough to send Frederick to the victory. But Linganore pulled even with 2:18 to play in regulation when junior Seth Needle finished a chance off a pass from Walker.
The Lancers were able to hang around thanks largely to the efforts of their goalkeepers.
Brohawn made a number of point-blank saves in the first half, including a one-handed save while he was lying on the ground, before Natale came in for the second half and made a sensational two-handed save while diving to his left with 7:20 to play.
Natale had earlier made a point-blank save on Jamieson.
