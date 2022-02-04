Chris Metevia had yet to score a point when he stepped to the free-throw line with just over a minute to play and the score tied between two of Frederick County’s top boys basketball teams Friday night.
Yet Metevia calmly and confidently sank three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt like he had been the one with the hot hand all along.
“That’s just focus right there,” he said.
Metevia and the Cadets were at their best when it mattered most, outscoring host Linganore 9-0 over the final 1 minute, 37 seconds to pull out a 60-51 road win over the team with the best record in Frederick County.
“Big team win,” said senior guard Jalen Bowie, who scored the final six points for Frederick (11-5) and finished with a game-high 21 points.
It was yet another feather in the cap for the Cadets, who have piled up some quality wins, including a pair over Tuscarora and this latest one, when they make their free throws, don’t turn the ball over a ton and play good transition defense.
When those elements are missing, Frederick has proven to be vulnerable against just about anyone.
“In all five of [the losses], I see the same recipe,” Cadets coach Emonte Hill said.
That’s why there was a lot of talk following the win over Linganore from Hill and his players about all of the work they are doing behind the scenes, a phrase all of them used repeatedly, to make sure they are doing all the things necessary to earn a win, such as making timely free throws and playing good defense.
Hill said the Cadets had strayed from what made them successful. They were gambling too much in trying to create steals. And, as a result, their transition defense was breaking down repeatedly and they were giving up too many easy baskets.
In recent weeks, the Cadets have attempted to buckle down and play hard-nosed, half-court defense, and it has paid dividends.
There aren’t as many easy shots available for opponents, and they are having to work harder to score.
Linganore (13-2) jumped out to an early eight-point lead in the first quarter, but never found much of an offensive rhythm after that.
The Lancers still managed to keep things close, but they finished with their second lowest scoring output of the season.
Linganore senior guard Timmy Conner, the leading scorer in Frederick County, finished with a team-high 17 points, while Mason Porter had nine and Andrew Young added eight.
“We had a couple of bad turnovers, and that’s where momentum shifted,” Linganore coach Tim Abercrombie Jr. said.
Hill, meanwhile, applauded his team’s toughness and attention to detail.
“For us, doing the little things leads to big things later,” he said.
