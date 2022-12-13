As if the Frederick High boys didn’t already have enough ways to win with their length, athleticism, quickness and hard-hat defensive mentality, the Cadets also have a knack for making outside shots.
On Tuesday night, they drained seven 3-pointers in the first half on their way to a 71-51 victory at Tuscarora.
“We’ve got some guys who can put the ball in the bucket,” Frederick coach Emonte Hill said.
One of those guys is junior guard Ivan Quijada, who made four 3-pointers against his former school for 12 points.
Quijada shoots with the ease and fluidity of someone who has been playing basketball for most of his life. But that’s really not the case.
He grew up playing soccer and still does, first at Tuscarora and now for Frederick High.
Quijada was already in middle school by the time he thought seriously about giving basketball a try.
“My friends told me why don’t you try out for the team. I thought, ‘Why not?’” Quijada said. “I’ve got nothing to lose, and basketball is not during soccer season and soccer is not during basketball season. So, I started playing and I started liking it.”
Anytime Quijada had an open look Tuesday, he pounced and made the Titans (0-3) pay.
“No hesitation,” Hill said of Quijada. “He knows he has the green light.”
Hill said he and his staff stress taking great shots, not just good ones, with his players.
On Tuesday, Quijada and the rest of the Frederick players were getting great looks from behind the 3-point line.
Overall, the Cadets (3-0) attempted 14 3-pointers, and they made nine.
In addition to Quijada, Elwyne Wordlaw made two 3-pointers, while David Dorsey, CJ Dugue and Jeremiah Burke each sank one.
“All summer, we have been working on it,” Quijada said.
Wordlaw scored a team-high 13 points and was one of five scorers in double figures for Frederick. The others were Quijada (12), Dorsey (11), Emonte Hill Jr. (10) and Dugue (10).
The Cadets also showed off their defensive prowess, limiting Tuscarora to five points in the third quarter.
Frederick stretched the lead to as much as 26 early in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively, we want to be up tempo, squeeze you and turn you over in the front court,” Hill said. “In the back court, we want to be fast. The front court, we want to be disciplined and force tough shots. [Defense] is where everything starts for us.”
Tuscarora only had two scorers reach double figures. They were sophomore guards James Miller, who had 15 points, and Breylon Lewis, who scored 11.
The Titans are a very young team with only three seniors on the roster. They don’t return a single starter from last season when they took eventual state champion Oakdale down to the wire in the regional playoffs.
“We are still trying to figure it out,” Tuscarora coach Lasan Scott said. “But we are getting better and better each game. I think tonight was our best all-around effort game. We pushed through. You know, they had a couple of runs. We had a couple of runs. This was our best game so far, and we keep improving.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.