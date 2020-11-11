Here is a list of Frederick County athletes who are signing National Letters of Intent on Wednesday's early signing day to play sports at Division I or Division II colleges. If names are missing, email omissions to sports@newspost.com.
Catoctin
Courtney Eyler, Penn State, softball
Frederick
Rose Bubakar, BYU, basketball
Linganore
Zack Keisling, VMI, lacrosse
Rachael McCoy, James Madison, swimming
Drew Mullineaux, Frostburg, lacrosse
Cameron Rokisky, Marshall, baseball
Middletown
Jade Catlin, Virginia Tech, lacrosse
Bailey Broadbent, Jacksonville, lacrosse
Alyssa Daley, Naval Academy, lacrosse
Brynn Hoffman, Jacksonville, lacrosse
Zach Martin, Maryland, baseball
Saylor Poffenbarger, Connecticut, basketball
Oakdale
Gabby Averill, Mount St. Mary's, lacrosse
Kailey Balcombe, Flagler College, lacrosse
Kaylee Donovan, Buffalo, diving
Sam Mogar, Limestone, field hockey
Hayley Taylor, Duquesne, swimming
Thomas Johnson
Mei Homman, Frostburg, soccer
Jacob Orr, Maryland, baseball
Trevor Yusko, Frostburg, baseball
St. John's Catholic Prep
Merryn Eaton, Notre Dame College (Ohio), lacrosse
Jasmine Huskey, Mount St. Mary's, basketball
Tuscarora
Skylar Andrews, Frostburg, girls soccer
Lauren Moore, Trevecca Nazarene University, softball
Rachel Nichols, Frostburg, lacrosse
Katherine Paredes, Shepherd, lacrosse
Julia Slivka, Rider, volleyball
Jackson VanTassell, Radford, baseball
Urbana
Brooke Alban, West Virginia, gymnastics
Ella Auderset, North Carolina, track and field
Jadelyn Coleman, High Point, lacrosse
Maggie Goodwin, Virginia Commonwealth University, field hockey
Heidi Hartje, West Virginia, gymnastics
Avery Hines, Stony Brook University, lacrosse
Jack Jozwiak, Delaware, lacrosse
Jason Jozwiak, Delaware, lacrosse
Eric Kolar, Maryland, lacrosse
Jason Kolar, Delaware, lacrosse
Emma Regan, Le Moyne College, lacrosse
Natalie Voorhees, Pittsburgh, lacrosse
