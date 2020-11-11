Here is a list of Frederick County athletes who are signing National Letters of Intent on Wednesday's early signing day to play sports at Division I or Division II colleges. If names are missing, email omissions to sports@newspost.com.

Catoctin

Courtney Eyler, Penn State, softball

Frederick

Rose Bubakar, BYU, basketball

Linganore

Zack Keisling, VMI, lacrosse

Rachael McCoy, James Madison, swimming

Drew Mullineaux, Frostburg, lacrosse

Cameron Rokisky, Marshall, baseball

Middletown

Jade Catlin, Virginia Tech, lacrosse

Bailey Broadbent, Jacksonville, lacrosse

Alyssa Daley, Naval Academy, lacrosse

Brynn Hoffman, Jacksonville, lacrosse

Zach Martin, Maryland, baseball

Saylor Poffenbarger, Connecticut, basketball

Oakdale

Gabby Averill, Mount St. Mary's, lacrosse

Kailey Balcombe, Flagler College, lacrosse

Kaylee Donovan, Buffalo, diving

Sam Mogar, Limestone, field hockey

Hayley Taylor, Duquesne, swimming

Thomas Johnson

Mei Homman, Frostburg, soccer

Jacob Orr, Maryland, baseball

Trevor Yusko, Frostburg, baseball

St. John's Catholic Prep

Merryn Eaton, Notre Dame College (Ohio), lacrosse

Jasmine Huskey, Mount St. Mary's, basketball

Tuscarora

Skylar Andrews, Frostburg, girls soccer

Lauren Moore, Trevecca Nazarene University, softball

Rachel Nichols, Frostburg, lacrosse

Katherine Paredes, Shepherd, lacrosse

Julia Slivka, Rider, volleyball

Jackson VanTassell, Radford, baseball

Urbana

Brooke Alban, West Virginia, gymnastics

Ella Auderset, North Carolina, track and field

Jadelyn Coleman, High Point, lacrosse

Maggie Goodwin, Virginia Commonwealth University, field hockey

Heidi Hartje, West Virginia, gymnastics

Avery Hines, Stony Brook University, lacrosse

Jack Jozwiak, Delaware, lacrosse

Jason Jozwiak, Delaware, lacrosse

Eric Kolar, Maryland, lacrosse

Jason Kolar, Delaware, lacrosse

Emma Regan, Le Moyne College, lacrosse

Natalie Voorhees, Pittsburgh, lacrosse

