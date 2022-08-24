Few saw the emergence of Frederick High as a football powerhouse coming last season.
Even the Cadets caught themselves somewhat by surprise when they played their way into the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time in 36 years last November, dominating opponents on both sides of the ball in the process.
We won't be surprised again this season.
As we peer into our crystal ball for the upcoming high school football season in Frederick County, the Cadets assume the top spot in our annual preseason rankings.
It's a popular but otherwise pointless exercise that, more often than we care to admit, bears little to no resemblance of what actually happens on the field.
Sure, the Cadets have a lot to prove. And there are a handful of teams that could prove to be better, including a team that is no stranger to the top spot in our rankings (Linganore) and a team that is healthy once again and has as much, if not more, talent that anyone (Oakdale).
But, with a huge turnout of players and capable starters returning at all of the prominent skill positions on offense, the Cadets very well could be the best team in the county by the end of the season.
And, if they aren't, we know there will be lots of you ready to tell us, "Told you so."
Below is the schedule for our annual team previews leading up to the Sept. 2 season openers, followed by our complete Preseason Top 5 rankings.
— Friday, Aug. 26: MSD, St. John's Catholic Prep
— Saturday, Aug. 27: Brunswick, Catoctin
— Monday, Aug. 29: Frederick, Linganore
— Tuesday, Aug. 30: Middletown, Oakdale
— Wednesday, Aug. 31: Thomas Johnson, Tuscarora
— Thursday, Sept. 1: Urbana, Walkersville
Preseason Top 5
1. Frederick
Not long ago, coach Kevin Pirri was stopping kids in the school's hallways and practically begging them to play football, often to no avail. Now, following a trip to the state semifinals last season, the roster is basically bursting at the seams. Expectations have not been this high for a long time. Frederick will be expected to win most, if not all, of its games. How will the Cadets handle it all? The major questions are along the offensive and defensive lines. If they can simply block and tackle well enough, the skill guys are capable of carrying them even farther.
2. Linganore
Defenses loaded up to stop the Lancers' 5-foot-6, 160-pound sophomore running back, Ethan Arneson, last season, and they still couldn't accomplish the task. Arneson gashed defenses for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns over the course of 14 games in leading Linganore to its fourth consecutive appearance in the Class 3A state championship game. With that experience and another year of training under his belt, Arneson could be even better this season. Yes, some of the guys blocking for him will be new. But his ability to consistently move the chains should create opportunities for strong-armed, 6-foot-3 junior quarterback Christian Petruzzello to make plays in the passing game.
3. Oakdale
The Bears are big, strong, tough and, most importantly, healthy along the offensive and defensive lines. In previous seasons, they have lost many battles in the trenches. But they should be winning many of them this season. Division I prospects Chase Haught (right tackle) and Josh Crummitt (center) are back after missing significant time last season due to injuries. Right guard Tom Katrivanos is healthy again, too, and Taylen Caliskan held down the left tackle job as a freshman last season. Elsewhere, senior Dom Nichols, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end/tight end, could be a major problem for opponents on both sides of the ball.
4. Middletown
The Knights' fortunes seem to rest on the broad and capable shoulders of their 6-foot-2, 219-pound bull of a running back, Carson Smith. The senior charged onto the scene last season and rushed for more than 1,600 yards while leading the county with 24 touchdowns. If opposing defenses are able to slow him down — no easy task, even when they know it's coming — the Knights' offense could struggle to get out of first gear. But, if Smith can find his stride behind a revamped offensive line, Middletown will be a major load for any team to handle.
5. Walkersville
The Lions are better equipped this season to do what they do best, which is pound teams into submission with their running game and a deep stable of backs. The offensive line is more experienced and significantly improved from last season, and coach Joe Polce said there are as many as six running backs on the roster who are capable of doing the job, led by speedster Rony Lopez and bruiser Malik Bowie. The big question will be if the Lions can get their passing game ramped up to the point to keep defenses off balance. If they can, they will be formidable.
