With just 14 players on his hockey team’s roster, Frederick County Kings senior center Jacob Mayer had every right to be tired near the end of Friday’s game against Urbana.
“It’s a little bit hard, got to double-shift a lot,” he said. “But what can you do, right?”
As it turned out, Mayer was still able to do plenty for his team during the final minutes, when Urbana was gunning for a tie-breaking goal after getting a power play opportunity with 2:59 left.
Mayer summoned enough energy to help the Kings kill the penalty and, better yet for them, he even got a shorthanded scoring opportunity.
But on a night when both teams swapped leads, there would be no more goals as Urbana and Frederick County tied 3-3 in a Monocacy Valley Hockey League game at Skate Frederick.
Afterward, coaches from both teams, when giving their records, mistakenly counted this game as a loss. Perhaps that showed how badly they wanted the win.
Frederick County — a co-op team comprised of players from Thomas Johnson, Tuscarora and Linganore, is 2-0-1, while Urbana is 0-1-1.
The Hawks tied the game at 3 when Cody Keegan scored with 10:20 left. Both teams had their chances the rest of the way, including after Frederick County sent a player to the penalty box in the final minutes.
“We had to kill two minutes of penalty, and our senior Jake Mayer took most of the brunt on that penalty kill, and [we played] a good solid defense,” Kings co-coach Dave Hammer said.
Mayer, who attends TJ, wished he could’ve scored the game-winner during that stretch.
“That was a pretty tight situation. We played as hard as we could,” he said. “We had a couple chances. I had a shot down there, a big chance, but couldn’t put it in.”
It was another clutch stretch for Urbana’s defense, which turned away plenty of promising Frederick County scoring chances on Friday.
“They have a very tough goaltender that plays very well, and they play solid D,” said Hammer, referring to Urbana’s Joseph Zibragos. “You get one shot and it gets swept away, and so sometimes it’s hard to put the puck in the net.”
Zibragos made several tough saves. But sometimes he found himself forced to face breakaways.
“He was just put in an unfortunate situations, and he did the best he could, and he capitalized on a majority of them,” Urbana coach Sean Sun said. “You can only ask for so much.”
Mayer scored Frederick County’s first goal on a breakaway, tying the game 1-1 with 2 minutes left in the first period.
“It was kind of just a loose puck at the blue line, got the breakaway,” he said. “Just had a backhand finish.”
While the Kings don’t have as many players as the Hawks, they do have more seasoned veterans, with seven seniors compared to Urbana’s three.
“We’re trying to progress here,” Sun said. “With the difficulty with COVID, it makes things kind of hard.”
One of Urbana’s seniors is Tommy Coffey, and he tied the game at 2 by scoring on a Keegan assist with 8:52 left in the second period. He fired a snap shot toward the upper right side.
“It kind of hit him on the shoulder and rolled in,” Coffey said.
Coffey believes Urbana’s slew of young players have been showing promise.
The Kings also rely on several young players, and they get playing time on a roster that lacks depth, gaining experience for the future.
“This is the smallest roster we’ve had the past five or six seasons.,” Kings co-coach Tung Duong said. “And after this season, we’re going to lose another seven, so we’re kind of in the rebuilding mode.”
Jack McKoy and Jared Kifer each had one goal for Frederick, and goalie Brent Moyer made several clutch saves. Brandon Brower had one assist.
Drew Renzi had one goal for Urbana.
