Frederick outside linebacker Cory Core stopped Catoctin’s Joseph McCallion for no gain on the first play from scrimmage on Friday.
On the next play, Cadets nose guard Josh Hayward tackled McCallion for a 4-yard loss.
No matter how stingy Frederick’s defense has been lately, the unit is usually overshadowed by the team’s offense, which has the ability to rip off highlight-worthy plays in an instant.
But there was no overlooking Frederick’s defense during Friday’s 56-0 win over the visiting Cougars, not even on a night when the Cadets’ offense once again got its quota of big-chunk scoring plays.
The shutout was Frederick’s first since Oct. 10, 2008, when the Cadets beat South Hagerstown 35-0. The Cadets held Catoctin to 60 offensive yards and made four interceptions, including one that Core returned 28 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
“We just came out with a lot of energy, we were really getting after them,” Core said of his defense. “I like the intensity we were bringing.”
In its last game two weeks ago, Frederick (3-1) held Wheaton to seven points.
“Starting off the year, they were like our pride and joy,” Cadets coach Kevin Pirri said of his defense. “They were stout, they were tough up front, we’re fast, we’re strong, we’re big. All the things you want.”
Granted, in its first two games, the Cadets gave up 30 points and 35 points to Aberdeen and Middletown, respectively. But Pirri saw positives then, as well.
“Even if you look back to earlier games, if you cut out some of the mental mistakes and a couple key issues here and there, we’re pretty solid on our defense,” he said.
On Friday, Frederick finished with 14 tackles for no gain or a loss.
Defenders like Hayward and RJ Scott, who bolted from the left end to the right side of the field to register a 10-yard sack in the first quarter, were routinely disrupting Catoctin’s offense.
“I watched a lot of film on them, so I kind of was reading where they were going to go with the ball before the play,” Hayward said. “And when I lined up across from them, I knew in general our front seven was bigger than them physically.
“They had me shoot a gap,” he said. “I shot a gap, he let me go, and I figured if they were going to keep letting me go, I was going to go after him.”
The Cadets also got interceptions from Travon Neal, Core, Chris Metevia and Forrest Metevia. After his pick, Core sprinted to the left sideline and raced for his first career defensive touchdown with 7 minutes, 55 seconds left in the second quarter.
“It feels a little unreal to me,” Core said. “I just saw him going out for the out route, and I picked up on it really fast.”
At the time, Core’s 28-yard return was, by far, Frederick’s shortest touchdown play of the game.
Neal had already caught touchdown passes of 57 and 56 yards from quarterback Brian Mbuthia, using one hand to snag the first one before gathering it in and running untouched for about 25 yards.
And sophomore running back Taejon Anderson had already scored on an 84-yard catch-and-run, evading a defender en route to the left sideline before cutting back toward the center and scoring on the second play of the first quarter.
Anderson also scored on a 21-yard run, speeding around the left corner and staying in bounds after being shoved by a defender near the sideline.
Anderson benefited from holes opened by his line. But he also demonstrated elusiveness, slipping a tackle in the backfield before breaking an 18-yard run.
“He’s a phenom,” Pirri said. “He’s going to be a good story for the next three years.”
Pirri said Anderson and senior Chris Metevia give Frederick a nice one-two punch coming out of the backfield.
Metevia played a prominent role in Neal’s longest touchdown, which came via a 68-yard punt return in the second quarter. As Neal sped along the sideline, Metevia delivered a monstrous block near the 17-yard line to take out the last Cougar who had a shot at stopping Neal.
Hayward, a one-time running back who took carries in the second half, scored his first touchdown of the season on 15-yard run. During an injury timeout soon afterward, Hayward was raving about blocks he got on that play to someone on the chain crew.
Neal finished with three catches for 123 yards. Mbuthia completed six of nine passes for 228 yards.
Hugo Merry kicked eight extra points to tie a team record set by Andrew Goodwin, who kicked eight in both 2003 and 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.