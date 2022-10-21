Every week seems to bring a new sense of history for the Frederick High football team.
This week, the history literally came to the Cadets, as members of the school's unbeaten 1952 team, the first high school football team in Maryland to go 10-0 in one season, showed up at practice Thursday and delivered a hand-written letter from the 12 living members to inspire the current players.
Then, Frederick went out and whipped Oakdale for a 35-14 road win Friday night that moved the Cadets (8-0) a step closer to completing an unbeaten regular season of their own.
"It's been amazing. These are a great group of kids," Frederick coach Kevin Pirri said. "There's a lot of people who are throwing a lot of words in our face, throwing a lot of different things, a lot of goals and a lot of different accomplishments, and our kids do a great job of focusing on the task at hand."
Facing a formidable Oakdale team, the Frederick defense, which has become one of the stories of the season in Frederick County football, set the tone right off the bat.
On the first offensive snap of the game, Frederick's Josh Hayward put pressure on Evan Austin and made contact with the Oakdale quarterback just as he was releasing the ball.
The hit produced a fluttering pass that was intercepted by senior linebacker Tariq Meredith, who returned it 33 yards for a Frederick touchdown.
"I [saw] the ball flying through the air," Meredith said. "I had to go attack it."
The Frederick defense has been on the attack all season. The Cadets had not allowed a point in October until Oakdale found its way into the end zone a little more than two minutes into the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass from Austin to Hunter Thompson.
The duo connected again almost four minutes later for a second touchdown. This one covered 38 yards.
But otherwise, the Bears (6-2) struggled to move the ball against the Frederick defense, just like everyone else has.
Oakdale turned the ball over four times, including a fumble on its own 1-yard line that led to a Frederick touchdown.
The Bears had first-and-goal on the 3-yard line late in the first quarter and came away with no points.
"We were coming off the ball strong, making plays, making stops," Meredith said.
On offense, Frederick made some history, as junior running back Tae Anderson scored three touchdowns to become the school's all-time leader for rushing touchdowns with 42. He passed Andre Henry from the Class of 1988.
"It means a lot to me," said Anderson, who finished with 91 yards and the three scores on 23 carries. "I never thought I would be in this situation, to be honest."
Frederick led 27-0 before Oakdale got something going with its passing game in the fourth quarter.
With a road win over struggling Thomas Johnson (1-7) next week, the Cadets can finish unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 1968.
"It means a lot to us," Anderson said. "We are going into the history books."
Oakdale was angry about the officiating, as the Bears feel they were on the wrong end of two bad calls they felt changed the complexion of the game.
The first was a fumble Oakdale believed it had recovered deep in Frederick territory in the second quarter that was later ruled to be an incomplete pass.
The second was a no-call on what the Bears thought was pass interference on a missed fourth-down play in the second half.
Those calls and the turnovers spelled Oakdale's demise, head coach Kurt Stein said.
"You can't do that when you are playing a good team," he said.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
