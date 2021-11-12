Frederick’s defense wasn’t just making stops, it managed to put points on the board when Josh Hayward returned a fumble for a touchdown.
And on the other side of the ball, the Cadets found all kinds of ways to reach the end zone, getting powerful runs from Taejon Anderson, a long touchdown pass from Brian Mbuthia and a well-executed trick play.
None of this was new — the Cadets had done these kinds of things before this season. But there was one significantly different detail. This time, the Cadets were doing these things against Damascus, one of Maryland’s most storied high school football programs.
Dominating on both sides of the ball early, Frederick scored the game’s first 29 points en route to a dominant 43-12 win over the visiting Hornets in the second round of the Class 3A West Region playoffs on Friday.
Continuing their most successful season in recent memory, the Cadets (9-2) advance to the state quarterfinals, where their opponent depends on the outcome of today’s Atholton-River Hill game. If Atholton wins, Frederick plays at Franklin. If River Hill wins, Frederick will host Chesapeake.
Frederick has yet to win an MPSSAA state crown, but it kept its hopes alive by beating a Damascus team that has claimed 11 state titles, including one in 2019, the last season the MPSSAA state championships were held.
“Really, the whole state underestimated us,” Hayward said. “When we found out we were playing them, we knew it was a good matchup, it was going to be a fun game. And it was going to come down to who wanted it more. They played a hard-fought game, but we just had to execute and be us.”
Still, given Damascus’ history, it was somewhat understandable why some might think Frederick would have a tough time despite entering the game as the higher seed.
“It was a big one. I’m not going to lie. I was a little worried about it. But our kids really came through,” Cadets coach Kevin Pirri said. “They played hard. They played probably the hardest game they’ve ever played.”
The game’s first series made it look like Frederick was in for a tussle. Starting on their own 5, the Hornets methodically drove down the field and had a first-and-goal from the 2.
But then, Damascus started going backward. First, it was a pair of fumbled snaps that pushed them back. Then, Frederick’s defense produced a pair of tackles for loss, including Tyler Hove’s sack of quarterback Martin Mills on fourth down.
“We came off the ball, physical, played hard and made a minimum of mistakes,” Hayward said of Frederick’s defense. “We had an offsides at the beginning of the game, but we got over that. We just played physical.”
That was Damascus’ only promising drive of the first half, and Frederick ended up scoring four touchdowns in the final 8 minutes, 44 seconds of the second quarter to take a 29-0 lead into halftime.
Frederick used some deception for its first score. Hayward took a direct snap and handed off to Cory Core, who bolted from the left side and scored on a 1-yard run.
“It was a trick play, a gadget play,” Pirri said. “Cory’s the type of kid that can do a lot of different things, so we take advantage of it when we can.”
On the PAT, after a fumbled snap, holder Travon Neal threw a 2-point conversion pass to Hayward.
“I said, ‘I’ll just go to the end zone, and he’ll see me eventually,’” Hayward said.
Less than two minutes after Anderson scored, Hayward got into the end zone again. He stripped the ball on defense and returned the fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 2:16 left in the second quarter.
“It ended up being a QB power to the trips, and I shed the center, and he just ran into to me,” Hayward sad. “So after I wrapped him up, our D tackle came behind him, and he was holding it real loose, so I just pulled it and off to the races.”
It’s the second straight week Hayward scored on a fumble return. Frederick wasn’t done, either. With 31.8 seconds left in the first half, Mbuthia hit Matthew Mendez with a pass near the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown.
“I led him to the back pylon and he made the rest, that was on him,” said Mbuthia, who completed 10 of 11 passes for 157 yards mostly by taking what the Hornets were giving him. “We knew they were going to give us the flats in the middle of the field, so we stayed true to that and attacked those areas.”
And Mbuthia was quick to credit others on his offense.
“The best line in the state, the best running backs in the state, that’s all I’ve got to say,” he said.
