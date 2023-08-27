Frederick returns one of Frederick County’s most dangerous offensive weapons in senior running back Tae Anderson.
By itself, that would be good news for the Cadets. But the news gets even better.
Looking to add power, Anderson packed on 15 pounds since last season while also getting faster and maintaining his agility.
And unlike last year, he’ll be running behind an experienced offensive line.
“He did exactly what we wanted, bigger, faster, stronger. He put on the weight and he ran faster than he’s ever run,” Cadets coach Pat Cadden said. “I’m ready to see him actually strap the pads up and see what he can do.”
With Anderson heading a cast of proven returners, Frederick figures to once again be one of Frederick County’s top teams.
The Cadets actually ranked as the county’s top team throughout most of 2022. They didn’t just win their first 10 games, they won in lopsided fashion. During that stretch, they outscored opponents 436-40, and their closest game was a 17-0 win over Linganore.
But when confronted with its first close game of the season in the Class 3A state quarterfinals, the Cadets suffered a crushing 20-17 loss to Oakdale.
Cadden, in his first year at the helm after serving as the defensive coordinator, decided his team needed more challenging games during the regular season to steel itself for the playoffs.
“I don’t think we faced that adversity until that playoff game,” he said. “We’ve got the guys that can play, so I don’t care what seed we go in [the postseason] as. Let’s play this tough schedule and be battle tested [so] that [when] we hit the playoffs, we’re ready to go.”
Battle tested is a good way to describe Anderson. He’s been seeing varsity action since he was a freshman and has rushed for at least 1,000 yards the past two seasons, in which he ran for a combined 45 touchdowns.
Despite such production, Anderson wanted to gain weight by eating more and lifting. In the past, he just did the latter.
“It was a concern for some schools, so I decided to put on some size,” Anderson said. “But I also picked up a lot more speed, too, and agility.”
He said his 40-yard times have been around the high 4.5s and low 4.6s. He also has linemen who are eager to give him some running room.
“I want us to run the ball way better than we did last year,” Frederick center Jesse Canellas said. “I want to let Tae be the best that he can be.”
Having experienced linemen like Canellas should help. He’s one of three returning starters, with the others being Sam Enriquez and Jacob Hayward. That type of veteran presence was sorely missed last preseason, when a revamped offensive line was Frederick’s most glaring question mark.
The aforementioned linemen will be joined by projected starters Alassondro Gomez and Kai Crouse, who also have seen action, not to mention a few others who should contribute.
Senior Greyson Rollman takes over starting quarterback duties following the graduation of Brian Mbuthia.
“Leadership and football-wise, he’s killing it,” Cadden said of Rollman. “So we’re pretty excited about what he’s going to bring to us.”
While the Cadets lost a star receiver when Travon Neal graduated, they return Davian Pryor, who also ranked among the county’s receiving leaders with 25 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns. Pryor, who also is cornerback, spent the offseason trying to perfect his route running and developing a connection with Rollman.
“He got tons of reps last year, and honestly, we only had one football and we had so many skill guys last year,” Cadden said. “Last year, on any other team, he’s the dude.”
Frederick’s receiving corps also includes Karmelo Smallwood (who started as a safety on defense), Trent Johnson and Miles Robinson.
“Receivers are looking good, catching everything,” Pryor said. “We’ve got a lot of them, though.”
Cadden said the team hasn’t undergone any major changes since last season.
“We are what we are, we like what we run,” he said. “We just want to kind of turn it up and just do everything faster. We’re going to be fast.”
FACT BOX
Region: Class 4A-3A West. State championships: 0. Coach and record with team: Pat Cadden, first season. 2022 record: 10-1. Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense.
2022 review: Frederick beat Aberdeen 42-0 in the season opener, setting the stage for one of the most dominant seasons in program history. The Cadets went unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 1968, outscoring opponents 395-40 in nine games. Their closest win was a 17-0 victory over Linganore. In their 72-0 win over Wheaton on Sept. 17, the Cadets scored the most points in a game since 1921. Frederick opened the postseason with a 41-0 win over South Hagerstown but saw its dream season end early with a 20-17 loss to Oakdale in the state quarterfinals.
(2) comments
Monsters! Good luck young men. The community has high hopes for your 2023 campaign.
Frederick plays Middletown in the first game of the season for both teams. Last year they played a close game until the game was shut down and spectators had to leave because two girls were fighting.
Middletown looks good, it will not be a easy game for Frederick.
