In its season opener Tuesday night against Middletown, the Frederick High girls lacrosse team received four yellow cards.
It was more cards than coach Brandon Brewbaker could recall his players receiving over the last four seasons combined.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
In its season opener Tuesday night against Middletown, the Frederick High girls lacrosse team received four yellow cards.
It was more cards than coach Brandon Brewbaker could recall his players receiving over the last four seasons combined.
Then, on Thursday night, the shoe was on the other foot, and the Cadets’ opponent, Tuscarora, was getting hammered by the whistles.
The Titans received seven cards over the course of 50 minutes and were left to defend their goal with just three players for the last five minutes of a typically competitive game between the teams.
In an act of compassion, Frederick did not attack the goal in the closing minutes of its 10-8, come-from-behind home win over the Titans and just passed the ball around the perimeter to run out the clock.
After the game, Tuscarora coach Bradley Gray was fuming about the officiating, and even Brewbaker and his players and assistants were scratching their heads about what had just happened.
The Cadets (1-1), who trailed 7-3 early in the second half, scored the majority of their goals on free-position opportunities that followed referee whistles, while Tuscarora did not have nearly as many opportunities.
At one point, Brewbaker and his assistants told the Cadets to stop checking for fear of drawing a whistle and a card.
“Let’s just say that I think the officials played an outsized role in the outcome of the game,” Gray said.
It’s too early to know if these tightly officiated games are going to be a major trend across Frederick County during this lacrosse season.
Brewbaker said that referees have made it a point of emphasis to eliminate dangerous checking this season. And, so far, his team has played two games with a heavy emphasis on doing just that.
While Frederick received four cards in its 20-5 season-opening loss to Middletown, the Knights received three on their way to the win.
“In the first two games, this is the most cards that I have ever seen,” Brewbaker said.
Teams are going to have to adjust accordingly, like Frederick did by no longer checking on defense and then pulling back at the end, something highly unusual in a close and competitive game.
Gray called it “a class move” on Brewbaker’s part.
“Rather than make it 15-8, he leaves it at 10-8,” Gray said.
Gray also said that he “couldn’t be more proud” of his players.
“We were playing uphill the whole daggone game,” he said. “They didn’t complain. They didn’t hang their heads. They didn’t take cheap shots. ... It takes a lot of fortitude to be dealt that hand and deal with it and keep playing, and that’s exactly what we did. I am super proud of that.”
The tight officiating managed to take some of the shine off Frederick’s terrific comeback and first win over Tuscarora since the 2018 regional playoffs.
Sophomore Gabriella Freitas, who was initially going to be a junior-varsity player, and senior Reagan Hattenberger, two players the Cadets don’t count on to score a lot of goals, came through with big ones in the second half.
Hattenberger capped the scoring with 10 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game.
“I felt there were way too many calls,” said Frederick senior captain Nicole Sibold, who finished with three goals. “But the refs are not in our control. I am still really happy about how we kept our composure.”
Sibold added, “A win is a win. We are hoping the next game against them is more of a game.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
After winning 26 out of 27 games during a remarkable season advancing all of the way to the Class 3A state semifinals, coach Emonte Hill, junior guard Elwyne Wordlaw and junior forward David Dorsey are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
A couple of weeks after being named the new varsity football coach at Urbana High School, Dean Swink is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
After taking the helm of the Thomas Johnson High School varsity football team in late January, Beau Traber is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.