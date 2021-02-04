MIDDLETOWN — In what’s going to be a very short season, Frederick’s girls basketball team knew it had to make an early statement that it had the potential for a run at another Class 3A state championship, even though there won’t be one this year.
It didn’t take long for the Cadets to speak their collective mind against Middletown on Thursday. Frederick owned the game from start to finish, scoring the first five points on its way to a 70-26 win over a young Knights squad.
Like most of the basketball teams in the county, Frederick has six games scheduled in less than two weeks.
“It’s better than having no games at all,” said Cadets senior Rose Bubakar, a BYU-bound guard who scored 24 points. “We just wanted to go out there, play hard and get into our style of play.”
Not much has changed for Frederick over the last 10 months.
The former three-time defending Class 3A champion came out of the gate as if it they hadn’t stop playing at all. From the game’s opening possession, it was all Frederick.
A 5-0 lead quickly ballooned into a 19-7 advantage after one quarter. Then it was a 33-16 lead by halftime. Frederick shut out Middletown in the third quarter.
The last two minutes of the game were played with running time since the Cadets’ lead surpassed 35 points.
“We wanted to just stay focused, do what we’re supposed to do and play our game,” said Frederick’s Brianna Feifer, who scored 20.
Everything has changed for Middletown, which also had its bid for a return trip to the Class 2A state finals cut short by the pandemic last March.
The Knights, already missing its two star players from last year — two-time News-Post player of the year Saylor Poffenbarger and Meghan Shipley — never got into any kind of a rhythm on Thursday. They got no closer than three points against the Cadets, and that was in the first quarter.
Even good shots weren’t dropping for the Knights.
“Saylor and Meghan were our team leaders,” Middletown coach Amy Poffenbarger said. “This is going to be a journey for us. We’re going to have to try and figure things out, just come out and battle each game.”
Middletown, like some teams in the county, has had issues with player availability when it comes to practice. Poffenbarger said, because of the uncertainty as to if and when basketball would resume, some of her players have taken part-time jobs.
She said she can’t blame them for that.
“Some are earning money for college,” Poffenbarger said. This has created a situation where Middletown hasn’t been able to hold five-on-five practice sessions.
Frederick’s Raynah Young scored nine.
Riley Nelson and Jade Catlin each had seven points for Middletown.
Frederick won the junior varsity game 30-29.
