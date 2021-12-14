Almost two years later, the Frederick High girls basketball team hardly bears any resemblance to the team that was two wins away from an unprecedented fourth consecutive state title for a Frederick County basketball team.
There is a new coach in place, and only two players on the current roster of nine have any connection to the team that won its third consecutive state championship in 2019. They are seniors Brianna Feifer and Asha Lacet.
But the one thing that ties this current group of Cadets to their decorated predecessors is their ability to play defense.
“We try to hold teams to 20 points per game,” coach Tony Murray said after Tuesday night’s 49-28 victory at Tuscarora.
Through two games so far, the Cadets (2-0) have yet to meet that goal. But they have not been that far off either. And it says something about the way they play defense that they were able to beat Tuscarora by more than 20 points despite only scoring 18 in the second half themselves.
As Murray points out, “It’s early. I told the girls [Monday] in practice that I am not looking for us to peak in December. You want to be peaking February going into March.”
The Cadets have yet to allow 30 points in a game. They gave up 27 to Walkersville in a season-opening win on Dec. 7, three days prior to having their game against South Carroll postponed due to a team illness with the Cavaliers.
Tuscarora (0-3) had trouble hitting double digits in any one quarter, scoring four, six and six points before finally breaking through with a 12-point fourth quarter.
Making life even more miserable for the Titans was that Frederick was able to maintain a high level of defensive pressure and intensity without committing many fouls. The Cadets were called for two fouls in the first quarter and two in the second.
“We preach that,” Murray said. “Move your feet. Keep your hands off. You can be aggressive on traps without fouling, whether it’s full-court pressure or whether it’s zone. You know, we don’t have a lot of bodies. I’ve got nine. I don’t have a lot of size ... Right now, nine is what we’ve got and nine is what we are going to roll with. That means everyone has to play. So, in practice, everybody has to be able to understand and execute everything we are trying to get done.”
Offensively, the Cadets were good enough against Tuscarora. They scored 17 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second before things bogged down a bit on that end of the floor in the second half.
Feifer led the way with 21 points, while sophomore guard Sydney Huskey added 10 points before coming out of the game in the final two minutes with a leg injury. Murray characterized it as some sort of bruise, and said Huskey should be fine. He would not rule her out of Frederick’s game against Clarksburg on Wednesday.
“We have to play smart,” Feifer said. “There are only nine of us.”
Tuscarora was led by Laney Barton, who drained a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
“As you saw, we struggle offensively greatly,” Titans coach Kevin Meredith said. “So, if we don’t have a great defensive effort, it could be really bad for us. So, I’d love to say that defense will lead to more offense. We just have to learn to be more confident offensively.”
