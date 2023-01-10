At some point, the Frederick High boys basketball team was going to face some real adversity this season.
At some point, the Frederick High boys basketball team was going to face some real adversity this season.
And, on Tuesday night, it officially arrived in the form of an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to visiting Urbana.
“It was just ... how are we gonna respond?” junior guard Elwyne Wordlaw said.
The Cadets responded by picking up the pace, which coach Emonte Hill said had to happen in the second half against a team that had played an overtime game the night before.
They also got Wordlaw going. Saddled with a couple of early fouls in a scoreless first half for him, he scored 26 in the second half, and the Cadets won going away, 74-59, in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
Frederick improved to 12-0, while Urbana fell to 8-3.
“My teammates put me in position to be the spark,” said Wordlaw, who didn’t play much in the first half due to his foul trouble. “Every single day they trust me. Today, I was just able to be the spark.”
Facing its first halftime deficit of the season (33-27), Hill told his team that there was a second half to play.
“A little bit more intense than that,” he said.
He thought the Cadets’ defense, a strong point all season, was severely lacking to that point, as Urbana gouged them for six 3-pointers in the first half, most of the wide-open variety, on its way to 11 for the game.
“I didn’t think we competed defensively the first half,” Hill said. “I thought we were just out there.”
The second half didn’t even start well for Frederick.
The Cadets gave up a quick basket to powerful Urbana freshman Aaron Shoffner and then had a total unforced error when they turned the ball over on an unguarded inbounds play.
From there, Shoffner hit a 3-pointer to put Frederick in a 38-27 hole, and Emonte Hill Jr. missed an open layup for the Cadets.
But then, near the 6-minute mark of the third quarter, Frederick blocked a shot, which turned into a transition basket for Wordlaw plus a foul. He made the free throw to cap the three-point play and cut the lead to 40-32.
After an Urbana missed layup, Frederick’s Ivan Quijada drained his fourth 3 of the game, and the comeback was in full swing.
As the pace picked up, Urbana seemed to wilt, having survived a 52-46 overtime home win over Oakdale the night before.
“I think we kind of lost our legs a little bit late,” Hawks coach Dave Crawmer said.
A 3-pointer by Wordlaw with 46 seconds to play in the third gave Frederick its first lead since it was 5-4 early in the first quarter.
The Cadets outscored Urbana 47-26 in the second half.
“Look, I thought for about three and half quarters, we played really, really well,” Crawmer said. “We pushed them to the limits. They are a really good basketball team. ... You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. I thought they executed really well down the stretch, and we didn’t execute as well as we could have.”
Sophomore forward RJ Roche made five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points for the Hawks, while Shoffner added 16.
“This is the third time we have lost this year, and every time we’ve lost we’ve kind of learned from it and gotten better and used it to kind of push us,” Crawmer said.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
