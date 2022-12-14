Travon Neal, the star receiver and defensive back for Frederick High School who announced this week he will play football in college at Monmouth University, has never been afraid to step outside of his comfort zone, especially when something he really wants is at stake.
When he was a super skinny freshman on the Frederick High football team, Neal fearlessly tried to defend Tuscarora High senior Jordan Addison, now a Biletnikoff Award winning college receiver at Southern California.
When Neal wanted to get bigger and stronger, he’d be up before dawn on most days to train in the weight room with Frederick High coach Kevin Pirri and consume dozens of protein-packed peanut butter and jelly sandwiches per week, even though he didn’t have much of a taste for them at first.
When he wanted to get faster, he signed up to run sprints and relays for the Cadets’ track and field team.
Through it all, Neal never lost sight of the big picture or his dream to one day play college football.
Over four seasons of playing football at Frederick, Neal set schools records for receiving yards (1,859), passes intercepted (17) and punt returns for touchdowns (4). This fall, he quarterbacked a defense that allowed 60 points all season, as the Cadets turned in their first unbeaten regular season since 1968.
Now, he will get the chance to test his dynamic playmaking ability as a college receiver on the Football Championship Subdivision (Division I-AA) level at Monmouth.
“I needed to play college football. I just knew it,” Neal said Wednesday during a recording of the News-Post’s weekly sports podcast, The Final Score. “I knew just me being good at football in high school wasn’t going to do it.”
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Neal said he chose Monmouth because he loved the campus, the coaching staff and it was within reasonable driving distance from home, which would allow family and friends to come see him play regularly.
He had whittled his choice of schools down to Monmouth, Bryant and New Hampshire and just felt most comfortable on the Hawks’ campus in West Long Branch, New Jersey, not far from the Jersey shore and a little more than an hour south of New York City.
“It wasn’t too small. It wasn’t too big. It was perfect,” Neal said of the Monmouth campus.
The world of college recruiting can be finicky.
Neal admits he is not great at running the 40-yard dash, even though his game tape regularly shows him running past and running away from opposing players with apparent ease.
On a stopwatch, though, Neal times around 4.6 or 4.7 seconds in the 40.
If he clocked in at 4.5 seconds, Pirri said Neal would be a Power Five Conference Division I recruit at receiver.
“Some of the more arrogant college coaches were very frustrating to me to sit and watch when he would go on these visits,” Pirri said. “They would say he is not fast enough. He is not big enough. He is not tall enough. In their minds, they are like, ‘Give me a kid that is the right speed and size, and I’ll teach him how to be a good football player.’
“Why don’t you take the best football player this county has to offer, who has good size, good speed and good height and make him even better?”
The recruiting process did drag Neal out of his comfort zone in a way he really didn’t enjoy. And that was telling coaches of schools he did not choose that he was not coming there.
“It didn’t feel right, not committing to someone who has offered me all of this money,” he said.
But he grinned and beared it and sent the bad-news text anyway. He said the response he got was typically much better than what he was fearing.
It reminded Pirri of the time he picked Neal up to give him a ride to the first day of preseason practice during his freshman year.
“He said thank you probably 12 times,” the coach recalled. “I was like, ‘Alright, that’s enough kid.’ I had to stop him from being so polite.”
That ultimately is who Monmouth is getting, a polite, engaging, talented kid who is willing to put in the work and face the obstacles that need to be overcome to reach his vast potential.
“I know I have to work so much,” Neal said. “I am going to work. I want to be a Freshman All-American next year. I don’t want anything less ... I can get way better. I am no where near where I can reach.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
