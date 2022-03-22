WALKERSVILLE — Anna Alt’s first high school girls lacrosse game could not have gone much better.
The Oakdale midfielder found herself in position time after time, firing her first career goal late in the first half. Not even 20 seconds later, she drew a hard foul and scored on the ensuing free position shot.
She capped her night with another quick pair of goals, cementing the Bears’ commanding 16-8 win over Walkersville on Tuesday night.
“First game, it’s adrenaline everywhere,” Alt said. “I was just praying [the hat trick goal] was going to go in.”
Alt was one of several freshmen that shined for Oakdale (1-0).
Midfielders Kate Moore and Allison Finley also recorded hat tricks, with Moore also dominating in the circle. She picked up two quick tallies by winning draws and sprinting past a tired Lions defense, while her first mark put the Bears in front early in the contest.
Finley potted a pair of free position shots and later made a nice cut to get open and fire one past Walkersville goalie Cheyanne Offutt.
Scenes from Oakdale vs. Walkersville lacrosse at Walkersville High School on Tuesday. The Bears defeated the Lions 16-8.
Katina Zentz
Those three — plus fellow freshman Emma Carey — are the latest to find early success for a powerhouse Bears program. It’s part of a pipeline and camaraderie they have developed since Oakdale coach Erika Hollander began coaching some of them on their club team.
That has helped with their chemistry, something all the more crucial given the limited game time of the past two seasons due to COVID-19.
“You have a really nice relationship with [your teammates], and it’s growing,” Alt said.
That continuity has been critical, and the transition to the high school game has been a bit smoother for Alt, Moore, Finley and Carey.
For a team as young as Oakdale — more than half of the Bears’ roster is underclassmen — it’s vital to success.
“They’ve been working their tails off in the offseason,” Hollander said. “They work really hard. They’re go-getters, and they came ready, and they have molded into our team perfectly fine.”
Despite a handful of first-game jitters, that drive showed.
After a sluggish opening 20 minutes, Alt’s two first-half goals woke up the Bears, and they pounced with three more strikes in less than two minutes. That burst put considerable distance between Oakdale and Walkersville (0-1), which appeared to tire as the Bears sent waves of pressure at the Lions.
It culminated in a comfortable victory, one capped by Oakdale’s budding freshmen: first Finley, then Moore, then Alt for two more. It could not have been a better start.
“We’re here to stay,” Alt said.
NOTES: In addition to her four goals, Alt tallied an assist for a five-point night. Oakdale’s Mckenna Witt also recorded a hat trick. Grace Meyer tallied four assists. Walkersville’s Natalie Meyer and Chloe Gaines each notched a hat trick, with Meyer tacking on two assists for a team-leading five points. Samantha McDonough scored two goals.
