Shut off for most of this spring, Frederick County public high school stadium scoreboards glowed once again on Friday night.
They were lit up at 8:20 p.m. in all 10 FCPS high school stadiums and featured a special message to recognize the graduating class of 2020 and student-athletes whose spring season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Naturally, the message was conveyed in numbers, the language scoreboards use to divulge information to onlookers.
The time on each hulking, electronic fixture was frozen at 20 minutes, 20 seconds in honor of this year’s graduating class. The score read: Home 20, Visitors 19, symbolizing the class of 2020 defeating COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. And the quarter was listed as 4.
Even the starting time — 8:20 p.m. is 20:20 on a 24-hour clock — paid homage to this year’s graduating class. The scoreboard and lights were illuminated for 20 minutes.
Frederick County public schools supervisor of athletics Kevin Kendro said Frederick County athletic directors and coaches reached out to him and shared ways other schools and school systems across the country honored the Class of 2020 and spring athletes.
“When we presented this idea, both leadership at the school level and at central office level, everyone was on board,” Kendro said. “From our superintendent to our principals to our athletic directors.”
There was no public access to stadiums while the scoreboards were lit. Travel to such venues would have violated Maryland’s stay-at-home orders.
But FCPS invited the public to use the hashtag #FCPSClassof2020 to share messaging to honor students. And school staff at each high school tagged the following in their tweets so the public can see the scoreboard images: @FCPSMaryland, @FCPSAthletics and each high school’s Twitter account.
FCPS will send a link to the photos next week via the FindOutFirst messaging system for parents.
At Walkersville High School, Friday’s scoreboard message was accompanied by an ear- and eye-catching flourish. Fire and rescue trucks and ambulances from the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company and the Walkersville Rescue Company blared sirens and horns and flashed lights, something they do after the Lions score touchdowns at football games, which are played within eyeshot of the fire and rescue companies.
Friday’s countywide gesture comes after Frederick County high school athletes, like their counterparts throughout the country, saw their spring season get completely wiped out by the health crisis.
Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, the governing body for public high school sports in Maryland, officially canceled the sports season on Tuesday.
“It’s a very difficult time for our Class of 2020 and our spring student-athletes,” said Kendro, who is a Thomas Johnson graduate. “Being a former student-athlete, I would be devastated not having my senior season. And so we’re just trying to think of a way to honor this Class of 2020.”
Earlier this spring, athletes and coaches hoped to compete, even in an abbreviated season, once schools re-opened. But when the shutdown of schools was extended to May 15, that possibility became unrealistic.
“In March, when we first closed, I thought maybe we’d get to go back to school and play and get back to our normal lives,” Madison Tobery, a senior Catoctin softball player, wrote in an email. “But as they kept extending the closure, my mind started changing.”
To help cope with the long sports hiatus, Tobery has gone outside with her father and practiced diligently. A productive hitter, she’s helped keep scoreboard operators busy in past springs. Not this year, though.
With the exception of Friday night, scoreboards throughout Frederick County have been dormant.
