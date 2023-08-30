Urbana’s first girls flag football drive went just as coach Nick Damoulakis dreamed: a long series that ended in a big touchdown play. It’s the kind of possession that gets a team noticed, that gets a big crowd hyped, which is what Damoulakis has sought for three years.
Back in 2020, he and his daughter Dana spearheaded Frederick County’s first rec girls flag team, with the hope that it would one day turn into a primetime varsity sport with a state title.
And though it was just a regular-season game Wednesday, it was among the first ever in the state of Maryland. With it carried a championship-like atmosphere: a massive crowd filled the bleachers at Frederick High, and the teams were treated to a pyrotechnic-laden entrance, complete with greetings from the Baltimore Ravens’ mascot and cheerleaders.
So, it’s no surprise that the Hawks provided some fireworks of their own. In its debut, Urbana beat Middletown 20-0 on the strength of three touchdown passes from senior quarterback Paige White to senior center/receiver Ava Duerr.
“I already [cried] once, and they already made fun of me,” Nick Damoulakis said. “This is real, and this is what it’s about. How proud am I? I’m on Cloud Nine right now.”
The first of those scoring passes was a 37-yard connection less than four minutes into the contest, the one that went exactly as Damoulakis hoped. White found a wide-open Duerr down the sideline, and she sprinted away from the Knights (0-1) for six — almost an exact copy of the Hawks’ first scoring drive in last year’s pilot league.
It broke the ice for White, who said she wasn’t initially planning to play quarterback but was thrust into the role when her coaches saw how good her arm was in practice. It also gives her a chance to play a sport she loves but never previously had the opportunity to get involved with.
“I’m in, no second thought,” she said of her reaction to hearing about the new league.
And as for the stakes on Wednesday?
“A little nerve-wracking, not gonna lie,” White said. “It was all happening so fast, all the teams were here, everyone’s kinda eyes on you. But it’s a ton of fun.”
The same is true for Duerr, who was also immediately set on joining the flag football team.
As the team’s center, she’s in charge of starting every offensive play, blocking rushers and providing a passing option for White if needed. That level of control drew Duerr to the position, and it’s something she sees as applicable to her new sport at large.
“Knowing that it’s so empowering to have women in this, it’s just incredible to feel in control,” she said. “It was the moment. We got the big crowd out here, the hype, it really helped.”
All of that was only possible because of the 10 girls who helped form that original rec team three years ago. Eight of them were with Urbana on Wednesday.
While reflecting on the event they indirectly created, as loud cheers rose behind them from Frederick High fans celebrating a turnover, they commented how rewarding the evening felt. They’d gone from the backyard to the big stage, a game that was once enjoyed by their small circle to thousands countywide.
“Because no one expected it to become such a big thing, the fact that it is and that it’s come this far, and to see women being able to play sports that once revolved around men mostly, it just truly feels incredible,” Dana Damoulakis said.
But Wednesday is just the start.
Each emphasized the hope that this league inspires others across the state and possibly the country to take up flag football as an offering for girls. In a few years, they hope to be competing for state championships and even be on the same Friday stage as varsity football.
The steps to get there might be quicker than the Hawks (1-0) think.
Three years ago, the idea of a varsity girls flag league was just a dream for Nick and Dana Damoulakis, something that felt only faintly attainable. Now, it’s reality.
“It’s all coming together,” Nick Damoulakis said. “These girls worked so hard all summer long to be out here. They know what was on the line, and they’re proud.”
