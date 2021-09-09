MIDDLETOWN — Just like she usually does when delivering a kill, set or dig, Urbana senior volleyball player Tatiana Johnson didn’t show an ounce of hesitation.
Asked about goals following the Hawks’ 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 win over Middletown in Thursday’s season opener, Johnson gave her one-word answer immediately after the question was posed.
“States,” she said.
Her sense of urgency is understandable.
Johnson got a taste of the state tournament as a freshman, when the Hawks reached the Class 4A state championship match. But Urbana got upset in the regional final the following season, and the state tournament got wiped out her junior season.
So, with standouts like her and libero Penelope Hiepler returning and promising varsity newcomers like senior Claudia Perez, Johnson hopes the Hawks can get back to the state final four and take a crack at capturing the program’s first state crown.
For a team with such lofty goals, it’s never too early to start ironing out inefficiencies.
When the Hawks trailed the Knights 11-7 in the third set, Urbana coach Jerry Burge called a timeout. He looked displeased.
“I was,” he said.
But the Hawks eventually pulled even and surged ahead.
“I’m happy that they fought back and they tightened up and they played their game,” Burge said. “They really came together. We have a good group of all-around good volleyball players again, which is always, I feel like is one of our strengths.”
Johnson epitomized that all-around description. She’s able to contribute in a myriad of ways, as she showed on Thursday by finishing with eight kills, 15 assists, 3 aces and 11 digs.
While playing a setter-hitter role for the Hawks, Johnson has committed to play setter in college with the University of South Florida, and she focuses on playing in the back row with her Metro club team.
Hiepler, who also plays club with Metro, also bolsters Urbana’s defense. She had 14 digs and three aces against Middletown.
Johnson said defense is a priority for the Hawks.
“A lot of us are actually smaller, we’re not super big hitters,” she said. “So we really focus in practices on our defense and being scrappy and being that team that everyone kind of hates because you can’t find a way to score on us.”
Johnson said this fall season differs from the spring in that players attend every practice instead of missing some because of club commitments. Another difference is the addition of a few players like Perez, who didn’t play during the COVID spring season.
“I’m happy to have her back,” Burge said.
Perez finished with five kills, two aces, six digs in her first varsity match. Claire Thompson had six kills.
“I’m super excited to be here and be playing again,” Perez said. “It’s good that we started off with a win.”
Middletown gave the Hawks a battle in the third set. The Knights return a slew of players from the spring, when they had just one senior.
“So we have a strong corps of returning players that started playing on varsity when they were freshmen,” Knights coach Jaime Pryor said.
Junior Jordan Pryor led the Knights with eight kills, three blocks and 14 digs.
“She’s really been playing a lot of beach volleyball, and it’s just really developed her ball control all around, she’s really worked hard on attacking,” Jaime Pryor said. “Her jump is amazing, but her IQ and her strategy of the game and her understanding of the court and the game has just grown exponentially over the last two seasons.”
Abigail Murphy had six digs and 18 assists for the Knights. Lillian Orcutt had three kills.
