Trey Coates regularly works the hallways at Tuscarora High School.
“Hey, you wanna wrestle?” the Titans coach will ask many kids that he sees. “You wanna wrestle?”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Trey Coates regularly works the hallways at Tuscarora High School.
“Hey, you wanna wrestle?” the Titans coach will ask many kids that he sees. “You wanna wrestle?”
His effort may result in a really young team, like Tuscarora has this season with eight freshmen in the starting lineup.
But at least bringing in as many kids as he can will help ensure he has a full — or mostly full — lineup when he needs it the most, like in Tuesday’s Class 3A West regional dual semifinal at Oakdale.
Last week, the Titans were outclassed by an Oakdale team wrestling mostly at full strength. The difference Tuesday night in a 42-32 road win over the Bears? They had a full lineup, and Oakdale did not, resulting in three forfeits and 18 points in Tuscarora’s favor.
“This is big for us,” Coates said. “Making it through to the next round is big because we are so young. We only have one senior in the starting lineup.”
In Thursday’s 3A West regional duals semifinals, sixth-seeded Tuscarora will take on second-seeded and perennial state power Damascus, a 78-6 victor over Frederick High on Tuesday, at Linganore High School.
Top-seeded Linganore, a 70-9 home winner over North Hagerstown on Tuesday, will host fourth-seeded Springbook, the team that knocked the Lancers out of the regional duals last season, in the other semifinal.
The winners will meet in the final later that night with the regional champion advancing to Saturday’s state duals semifinals at North Point High School in Waldorf.
“It means a lot [to advance],” said Tuscarora sophomore Cooper Cammarata, who pinned Oakdale’s Mason LeCroy in 4 minutes and 30 seconds in the final bout at 120 pounds to seal the win for the Titans. “It’s great for the team. It’s great for all of us.”
Meanwhile, Oakdale had authored quite the turnaround season under first-year coach Tim Tao.
The Bears, who only won a couple of matches last season with a bare-bones roster, won 11 of their 14 regular-season duals, which tied them for the second most wins in the region behind Linganore.
They wound up as the No. 3 seed in the region.
But injuries and illnesses have cropped up at inopportune times for Oakdale this season, and that was the case again Tuesday, as it had to forfeit three bouts and bump a few wrestlers up as many as two weight classes against a team the Bears beat 45-30 on Jan. 30.
“I was trying to do everything I could just to get bodies out there,” Tao said.
The Bears won seven of the 11 bouts contested Tuesday.
They hope they will have their full complement of wrestlers available for the Frederick County Public Schools wrestling championships on Feb. 18 at Frederick High School, as their season transitions from team events to individual competitions.
“It’s been a roller-coaster ride of a season,” Tao said. “We’ve had the flu, COVID, outbreaks, injuries. But these guys have put in the work. They wrestle hard. It’s been a turnaround season. I am proud of them.”
Tuscarora 42, Oakdale 32
126 — Wheeler (T) pinned Espinoza, :21; 132 — Green (O) dec. Cruz, 12-7; 138 — Van Scoyoc (O) pinned Flores, 1:18; 145 — Hathaway (O) dec. Feeney, 7-0; 152 — Sandy (O) maj. dec. Sherman, 13-3; 160 — Burdette (T) pinned Palermo, :09; 170 — Thomas (O) pinned Fitzgerald, 3:14; 182 — Wilhite (O) pinned Garcia, 5:43; 195 — Soro (T) by forfeit; 220 — Futrel (O) maj. dec. Pryzbocki, 8-0; 285 — Vargas (T) by forfeit; 106 — Flook (T) by forfeit; 113 — Ford (T) pinned Steinmetz, 4:51; 120 — Cammarata (T) pinned LeCroy, 4:30.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter:
@greg_swatek
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
On the heels of girls flag football becoming a varsity sport in Frederick County, new Tuscarora High football coach and Urbana assistant principal Ryan Hines is this week's guest on the Final Score.
After helping lead the Thomas Johnson High boys track and field team to its first county indoor title since 2012 last week, standout distance runner James Partlow and coach Larry O'Hara are this week's guests on The Final Score podcast.
Less than a week after being named the varsity football coach at his alma mater, Frederick High football coach Pat Cadden is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.