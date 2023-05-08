Roughly a millisecond after the starter’s pistol fired Saturday, Brody Buffington knew it was time to throw it into first gear and go full throttle.
Despite all of his jaw-dropping times in the sprints, the Catoctin High senior is a notoriously slow starter out of the blocks.
But in Saturday’s Puma East Coast International Showcase in Landover, Buffington got one of the cleanest starts he’s ever had in the 100-meter dash preliminaries.
“I wouldn’t say I jumped it, but I definitely anticipated the gun on the prelims,” he said.
With a slight but legal wind at his back, Buffington, 17, turned the clean start into one of his most sensational feats to date, a sizzling time of 10.15 seconds in the 100 dash that was the fastest of his young career and the second fastest in the nation for this outdoor track and field season.
“Bob Buffington [Brody’s father] said I screamed like a teenage girl,” Catoctin coach Dave Lillard said. “I screamed. I was excited. I jumped in the air, did an air fist pump. The whole stadium was just like, it screamed. They were like ‘Oh my God!’ You just heard that.”
Buffington’s all-out preliminary meant the gas tank was a little emptier than he would have liked for the 100 final.
And although he posted the second-fasted time he has ever run (10.29 seconds), he was caught from behind and out-leaned at the finish by Archbishop Carroll’s 6-foot-5, 225-pound Nyckoles Harbor, who won the event in 10.28.
“I was leading by a lot. But I started tensing up at the end. I could hear him coming up on me,” the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Buffington said of Harbor. “I didn’t execute the race like I should have.”
Later in the meet, Buffington came out of the blocks poorly in the 200 dash and still managed to run one of his best times ever, 20.94 seconds, with the wind in his face. That was good for runner-up to national leader Issam Asinga, of Montverde Academy (Florida), whom Buffington has gotten to know well and developed a mutual respect with from their times racing each other in big national meets like Saturday’s.
Asinga’s winning time in Landover was 20.84 seconds. Buffington, a University of Georgia recruit, ran a tick faster than that in front of friends and out-of-town family at the home invitational on April 29. His winning time in the 200 at Catoctin’s Mountain Bash was a personal-best 20.80 seconds, and there was no push from anyone else in the race.
“If you are looking at a sprinter of Brody’s caliber, it all has to be at least good,” Lillard said of all of the various factors — such as a good start, maintaining form throughout the race and the quality of the competition — that go into running a record time. “We want to be great. But it all has to be good.”
Even the wind matters when the difference in these races is often measured in hundredths and even thousandths of a second.
The first thing Lillard did when he woke up Saturday morning was check the windspeed in Landover for the day.
It read 4 miles per hour out of the southwest. Lillard knew that was good. Since Catoctin’s track is configured similarly to the track at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, site of the state meet, in Landover, Lillard thought Buffington would have a slight breeze at his back for the 100 dash.
That meant Buffington might finally be poised to achieve his season-long goal of eclipsing the 10.20 second barrier in the 100. However, Lillard did not anticipate how far under that number Buffington would go.
Even Buffington called the time “pretty crazy.”
The fact that the wind was not much of a factor made the time seem ever sweeter. But he and Lillard know the conditions aren’t always so favorable.
“It’s frustrating for a runner to go out and get ready to run a 100 and feel a wind in their face,” Lillard said. “Sprinters thrive off of a hot, windless day. It’s kind of funny that we are talking about a little headwind. But that’s where he is at right now, anything that will aide that hundredth of a second.”
The conditions are forecast to be favorable for Thursday’s Frederick County Public Schools track and field championships at Thomas Johnson High School.
Taking dead aim at the county records, Buffington will run the 100 and 200 dashes and possibly the 4x200 relay, according to Lillard.
The county record in the 100 (10.84) and 200 (21.6) was set by Catoctin graduate Deven Patterson in 2011.
Buffington has been well under those times for this entire outdoor season.
“For counties and states, we said let’s focus on the records,” Lillard said. “Let’s make those records difficult for someone else to break.”
