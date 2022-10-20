Michael Gulla’s value to the Tuscarora boys soccer team isn’t always apparent because the Titans don’t play a lot of close games.
They have beaten everyone they’ve played this season by at least two goals, aside from the one game they lost to Liberty (4-3) on Sept. 29.
But, in a game like Thursday’s, with a trip to Saturday’s Central Maryland Conference championship game riding on the line, playing without the county’s leading scorer against the team that plays and thrives in a lot of one-goal games, Gulla’s value to the Titans was very apparent.
“Our man of the match was Michael Gulla,” Tuscarora coach Todd Knepper said of his senior midfielder following a 1-0 home win over Linganore. “We don’t really call him this, but he’s the guy that blows stuff up. And he did enough of that tonight.
“I think he won every aerial battle. No fouls. [He makes] the type of plays that you worry about on this surface. He plays 80 minutes a game for us most nights, doesn’t score a lot of goals, doesn’t get a ton of credit. He just slips under the radar for the work rate and the efficiency that he has. And he jumped in a ton of passing lanes tonight, and he won a ton of goal kicks.”
The win, which was dominated by Tuscarora (13-1) but did present a few moments of tension, sends the Titans into Saturday’s CMC championship game at 2:30 p.m. against Brunswick (11-1-1) at Thomas Johnson High School.
The victory over Linganore also marked the first time this season the Titans had failed to score at least two goals in a game. But that could partially be explained by the absence of senior striker Erick Rodriguez, who received a red card in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Oakdale and was forced to sit out Thursday’s game.
With 21 goals and 18 assists (60 points) this season, Rodriguez is the leading scorer in Frederick County by a wide margin. The next closest player has 35 points.
“It hurt not having Erick,” Gulla said. “But we have other players who can get the job done.”
Tuscarora generated sustained pressure on the Linganore goal throughout the game and was able to cash in midway through the first half when senior midfielder Ryan Stouffer scored off a feed from senior striker Nicholas Stevenson.
“We did some really good things tonight, and I am proud of the group,” Knepper said. “All of the seniors got on and contributed in different ways. Some of the younger guy stepped it up. It wasn’t the most beautiful or exciting game, but we got the result, which is really what we were after.”
The Titans needed a win or a tie to advance to the CMC championship game. Otherwise, it was going to be Linganore.
The Lancers have won a slew of 1-0 games this season. This was one of the rare ones that didn’t go their way.
“We have been blessed so far to come out on top in a lot of these situations,” said Linganore assistant coach Zach Yurich, who was filling in for head coach Kirk Meehan since he was away at a family function. “But a 1-0 game against this type of team is not a bad result.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
