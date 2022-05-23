State Baseball Semifinals
Class 3A
Thomas Johnson (19-5) vs. Chesapeake-AA (17-3)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Shirley Povich Field
Road to Semifinals: The Patriots beat visiting Bel Air 4-3 in the state quarterfinals, getting the game-winning run on Jacob Hnath's suicide squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh. TJ captured the West Region I title with wins over Frederick, South Hagerstown and Tuscarora. The Cougars beat Centennial 13-8 in the quarterfinals, getting a strong start from Nick Karls. Mixing sliders and change-ups with his fastball, Karls threw just 71 pitches in five innings, striking out 10 and walking one while giving up four runs on five hits. Kyle Hickson (who homered), Karls and cleanup hitter Dillon Stevens led the offense.
Top Players: TJ — Danny Orr, sophomore, second base; Jacob Hnath, sophomore, pitcher-shortstop; Ben Pearch, junior, outfield; Luke Chappell, junior, pitcher-outfield; Logan Keepers, freshman, pitcher-infield-outfield. Chesapeake-AA — Nick Karls, senior, pitcher-shortstop; Kyle Hickson, senior, outfield; Owen Schmidt, senior, catcher; Noah Bowerman, junior, left-handed pitcher; Dillon Stevens, senior, third base; Carter Drab, sophomore, pitcher-outfield; Brendan Phillips, senior, pitcher-first base.
Outlook: The Patriots have specialized in close wins all season, and they kept up that trend in the playoffs, winning their past two games by a single run. Conversely, the Cougars have rolled in the postseason, outscoring opponents 33-10. Their closest playoff game, a 13-8 win over Centennial in the state quarterfinals, came when the Eagles scored four runs in the seventh, long after starter Nick Karls left the mound. If TJ stays within striking distance, it'll be tough to count the young team out. The Patriots are making their third trip in four seasons to the MPSSAA semifinals under coach Billy Gross, who guided them to a state title in 2018. Chesapeake, under first-year head coach Jeff Young, is in the semis for the first time since 2018 and is seeking its first state crown since 2014.
State Softball Semifinals
Class 2A
Walkersville (17-4) vs. Calvert (22-1)
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Bachman Sports Complex, Field 1
Road to Semifinals: Both teams rolled in the state quarterfinals, with the Lions beating Gwynn Park 21-2 and the Cavaliers beating Eastern Tech 10-0. With just two seniors and a slew of promising young players, the Lions figured to make a deep postseason run in future seasons, but they apparently didn't feel like waiting, beating Poolesville and Middletown to win the West Region Region II title and piling up 18 hits over Gwynn Park in the state quarterfinals. Calvert won the South Region II crown with wins over Patuxent and La Plata.
Top Players: Walkersville — Madison Lepeonka, sophomore, catcher; Caroline Hinkelman, sophomore, pitcher; Hailey Putnam, freshman, third base; Alexis Offutt, junior, outfield; Amelia Rakestraw, senior, outfield. Calvert — Karlee Hughes, senior, shortstop; Megan Chroniger, junior, outfield; Emma DeBoer, junior pitcher; Alexis Drayer, junior, third base.
Outlook: The Lions figure to have their hands full in this one. The Cavaliers have won 16 straight, including a 3-2 victory over Northern (which handed the Cavaliers their lone loss on April 11) in the Southern Maryland Conference Championship game on May 10. And while this is Walkersville's first trip to the MPSSAA final four since 2018, the Cavaliers reached last year's Class 2A state championship game, where they fell 2-1 in eight innings to Queen Anne's. Still, Walkersville's young team has been enjoying a breakout season, setting the tone by beating eventual Class 3A state semifinalist Linganore for its first win of 2022. And Walkersville isn't known for buckling under pressure, as it showed in its 6-4 win over rival Middletown in the regional final.
Class 3A
Linganore (17-5) vs. Damascus (22-0)
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Blake High School
Road to Semifinals: Neither of these teams have allowed a run during the postseason. The Lancers rolled to a 10-0 win over Wilde Lake in the state quarterfinals, getting a shutout from pitcher Camryn MacKay and homers from Delaney Ridgell and Leo Cline. Linganore won the West Region I crown by beating South Hagerstown and Thomas Johnson. The Hornets beat Towson 10-0 in the state quarterfinals, getting a pair of home runs from Morgan Lipansky and giving up just two hits to the Generals. Damascus beat Magruder and Rockville to win the West Region II crown.
Top Players: Linganore — Delaney Ridgell, senior, catcher; Gracie Wilson, sophomore, outfield-pitcher; Kelli Durbin, senior, pitcher-first base; Camryn MacKay, junior, pitcher; Leo Cline, sophomore, designated player; Katie Healy, junior, outfield; Claire Thomas, senior, third base. Damascus — Morgan Lipansky, junior, pitcher-outfield; Isabella DiGiandomenica, junior, pitcher-infield; Riley O'Leary, senior, third base; Madison Curtis, senior, shortstop.
Outlook: The Hornets aren't just unbeaten, they rarely have even come close to losing, outscoring opponents 290-16 this season. They haven't given up a run since beating Clarksburg 3-2 in the inaugural Montgomery County championship game on May 10. Aside from that game, Damascus' only two wins this season that weren't by double digits came against Churchill (7-4) and Sherwood (11-4). While such dominance indicates Damascus is a legitimate power, it's fair to wonder if the Hornets have been tested enough. While Linganore has been strong all season, it picked up steam in the playoffs. The Lancers' calling card has been a hard-hitting lineup. In fact, Linganore's chances will hinge on the ability of its heavy hitters to produce against a team that has posted 14 shutouts. Linganore has a couple holdovers from its last trip to the MPSSA Final Four in 2019, and Damascus returns after losing to Reservoir 1-0 in last year's state semis.
